Levi Gracia : Loss to US on wedding day was difficult

Trinidad and Tobago striker Levi Garcia (C) and teammates attend a team training session ahead of the Soca Warriors' Gold Cup match, against Haiti, in Houston, Texas, on June 19. - TTFA Media

AFTER missing Trinidad and Tobago’s opening Concacaf Gold Cup fixture against the USA due to his wedding, striker Levi Garcia is back and eager to make an immediate impact as the Soca Warriors prepare for an important Group D clash against Haiti on June 19.

Garcia, who tied the knot on the same day the national team suffered a 5-0 defeat to the seven-time champions, says he’s fully focused on helping the team rebound and keep their Gold Cup hopes alive.

“It’s been great coming back, and I had a warm welcome from the guys,” Garcia said during the pre-match interview at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, on June 18. “We all know what’s at stake, and I’m ready to take it head on and get the result we need.”

Though Garcia was celebrating one of the happiest moments of his life off the field, he admitted the team’s performance weighed heavily on him during the festivities.

“(It) was not the best of feelings (to see TT lose on his wedding day),” he confessed. “In the midst of my happy moment, it was difficult because I was keeping up with the score. But now we have a game tomorrow to turn everything around. That’s my main focus.”

Soca Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke also acknowledged the bittersweet nature of Garcia’s absence.

“I wish we could have given him a better (wedding) present. But it wasn’t to be,” Yorke said, reflecting on the heavy loss to the US.

With TT still in contention for a spot in the knockout round with one match remaining versus tournament guest team Saudi Arabia, Garcia’s return against Haiti adds both experience and firepower to a squad in need of inspiration.

But for the 27-year-old forward, this tournament is more than just about short-term redemption — it’s a key part of a bigger dream as TT gear up for the final round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

“Qualifying for the World Cup means everything to me. It’s a dream I’ve had since representing my country at the youth level. I’m really looking forward to the campaign. It’s everyone’s dream — and with the full support of our country and staff, we’ll do whatever it takes to qualify.”