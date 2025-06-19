Government, Opposition raise privileges motions – Imbert, Sturge apologise

Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge. - File photo

BOTH Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge and MP for Diego Martin North East Colm Imbert offered apologies to the House of Representatives on June 18 after the Government and Opposition raised separate motions of privileges against the two MPs.

In the case of the former finance minister, Imbert apologised for his remarks on June 13 where he insisted that a lawsuit against him was still under appeal and as such was sub judice and should not be publicly discussed by La Brea MP Clyde Elder.

He made a statement of personal explanation after Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein asked Speaker Jagdeo Singh to refer him (Imbert) to the Privileges Committee under standing order 32(2) for deliberately misleading the House. Singh said he was reserving his ruling until a future date. Imbert apologised soon after.

Hosein said that on June 13 at a House sitting, Elder referenced a 2002 news report, “Judge upholds ex-BIR Commissioner’s lawsuit against Imbert.”

Hosein said Imbert lost the case and was found by the court to have acted unlawfully and irrationally to not recommend Rohonie Ramkissoon for the position of chairman of the Board of Inland Revenue. He said after Imbert's appeal, the appeal was struck out on the February 24 and Imbert was ordered to pay Ramkissoon cost in the sum of $10,000.

Hosein said, "Notwithstanding that the appeal was struck out, the Member for Diego Martin North East confidently stood on Standing Order 49 and advised the House that the said matter was sub judice as it was under appeal."

Hosein said that Imbert, as former finance minister and defendant in the case, knew or ought to have known the appeal had been struck out, yet he sought to curtail Elder's contribution.

Arguing that Imbert had committed a contempt of the Parliament, Hosein said, "I submit that the Honourable Member has committed a breach of privilege of the House and that he be referred to the Committee of Privileges."

Singh reserved his ruling and minutes later Imbert apologised but said he had not been kept in the loop by the attorneys his ministry had hired for that case.

Imbert admitted he had said the matter was under appeal and sub judice, saying that was in fact his belief at the time he said it. He said his subsequent checks could find no public record of an appeal court ruling on this case.

He recalled receiving no communication whether by phone, email or word of mouth from the lawyer handling the case. "That caused me to believe the appeal was still alive." He said he was submitting a self-explanatory letter from the attorney to the House.

"Having said this, and although I spoke in good faith and without any intent to deceive on Friday, June 13, 2024, I wish to unreservedly apologise."

It was then Opposition Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales to raise a motion asking that Sturge, who is also MP for Toco/Sangre Grande, be referred to the Privileges Committee for alleging that a building known as Agra Court was being rented by the TTPS and was linked to Opposition Senator Faris Al-Rawi.

He quoted Sturge talking at the June 16 Standing Finance Committee, saying, "We do not have the full list. But we know that Agra Court item, and that is Faris Al-Rawi."

Gonzales said, "These statements which were widely circulated and carried live on television, YouTube, on the world wide web are absolutely false, untrue and misleading." Gonzales said as a former minister of national security he had full access to Cabinet notes and minutes relative to the TTPS and would have been aware of any rental of any property by Al-Rawi to the police service.

"Further, I have known Senator Faris Al-Rawi, SC, for nearly a decade and as such, I can categorically state and confirm that Senator Faris Al-Rawi, SC, does not own the property known as Agra Court which has been rented by the police service for nearly twenty years, long before Senator Faris Al-Rawi SC first entered the Parliament in 2010." Singh said he reserved his ruling until a future date.

Sturge rose and gave a statement of personal explanation. He said the building was owned by the father-in-law and wife of Al-Rawi who therefore has a beneficial interest in the property. "I did not say he was the legal owner."

Singh remarked that the concept of beneficial ownership was a complex matter and now was not the time nor place to discuss it. Sturge said, "In that regard, I withdraw the statement and apologise."