Gonzales: PNM has become dormant

Marvin Gonzales -

AROUCA/LOPINOT MP Marvin Gonzales believes the PNM has become a “dormant political force.”

He was speaking at a political meeting at the Buccoo Community Centre, Tobago, on June 17, ahead of the PNM’s internal election on June 22.

Gonzales is contesting the position of chairman on the One PNM slate, led by political leader-designate Pennelope Beckles.

Outlining several projects which he and other former PNM ministers have delivered to Tobagonians and citizens in other parts of the country over the past four years, Gonzales accused supporters of failing to highlight the work done by the party.

He also accused them of remaining silent while the PNM’s detractors constantly maligned the party on social media.

“I will tell you this, we are not being propagandists of the PNM. When they go on Instagram and when they go on social media and they spread their lies every single day to condition the minds of our people, who is pushing back against them?

“We have become a dormant political force, lying on our backs and taking licks every single day. Our opponents are lying every single day, and as a party we are not pushing back against them. We are not, and therefore the lies have taken root in the minds of our children and we have to reverse that.”

The former public utilities minister said if elected chairman, one of the first things he would do was “ensure that the propagandists of the PNM are deployed in every nook and in every cranny of this country.”

He continued, “We will chase them away on social media and the gospel of the PNM must be known to every single citizen of this country. We have allowed them to lie too much on us. We have allowed the lies to take root in our homes and our communities.

“And, today, they have gotten rid of Dr Rowley, they have gotten rid of Stuart Young and their guns are now trained on Penelope Beckles, their guns are now trained on me, their guns are now trained on Foster Cummings and some of our leaders because their minds are now on the next general election and to kill the PNM.”

Gonzales told the gathering that supporters could not continue to lie down on their backs.

“We have to push back, because our children are depending on us to fight back against them.”

He vowed to work with Beckles and all of the other members of the One PNM slate so that the party would, once again, be able to “dictate the national conversation.”