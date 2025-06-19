Flanagin man charged with father's murder

The son of the 75-year-old pensioner who was beaten to death at the family’s home in Flanagin Town on the night of June 12 is expected to appear before a High Court Master on June 23, charged with murder.

WPC Ramroop of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, charged Christopher Banfield with the murder of his father, Peter Banfield.

Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj, and Sgt Bridgemohan led the investigation.

On June 18, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Jaglal instructed police to charge the son after reviewing the case file.

Banfield, of Mamoral Road in the Brasso police district, was found dead on the kitchen floor shortly before 8 pm on June 12.

The accused allegedly told a relative that he had a fight with the elderly man.

The pensioner's body was later found. He was wearing dark blue three-quarter pants and a grey T-shirt, and had injuries to his head and face.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility for medical attention before being discharged.

Supt Glodon, Sgt Bhagoo, and PCs Reviero, Jaggessar, and Lutchman of the Central Division responded.

W/Cpl Dyer-Baptiste, PCs Ramdhanee, Young, and WPC Cadette of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also responded.