Exploring China's tech advancements

THEY DANCE TOO: A girl takes a photograph of dancing robots during the World Robot Conference in Beijing in 2024. - AP Photo

Your boy has finally made it to China. Tech giant Huawei extended an invitation and flew me out to China to attend the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai.

This allows me the opportunity to explore two of China's most technologically advanced smart cities – Shenzhen and Shanghai.

My mission is to dissect innovations that could redefine our islands’ resilience against climate disasters, financial exclusion and infrastructure gaps.

After 24 hours with the team at Huawei, I’ve glimpsed a future where typhoon responses are predictive, ports operate without humans and AI agents replace wallets.

Let me unpack this odyssey.

Smart cities: Where data tames chaos

In Huawei’s command centre, I witnessed the heartbeat of a smart nation – real-time dashboards tracking police deployments, drainage water levels during monsoons and ambulance routes across multiple cities. This isn’t just surveillance, it’s orchestration.

For Caribbean nations battling hurricanes, such systems could shift disaster response from reactive scrambling to predictive management.

Imagine sensors in Castries or Kingston forecasting flood zones hours before rains hit or AI rerouting emergency crews around collapsed roads.

Huawei’s national one-stop public services solution – already deployed in African nations – integrates these capabilities into a unified platform, streamlining everything from disaster alerts to digital IDs. The lesson? Data isn’t just power, it’s survival.

Autonomous everything – ports, mines and beyond

At Tianjin Port, China’s sixth-largest hub trading with 200 countries, 76 driverless intelligent guided vehicles (IGVs) glide beneath cranes, moving millions of containers yearly. Human intervention?

A mere 0.1 per cent, dwarfing the global average of five-six per cent. These IGVs, powered by Huawei’s 5G and L4 autonomous driving technology, reduce costs by 30 per cent, slash energy use by 17 per cent and eliminate high-risk jobs, such as truck operations.

Similarly, Huawei’s autonomous coal miners extract resources in pitch-dark depths, while sensors preempt collapses.

For ports like Kingston or Freeport, this isn’t just efficiency – it’s economic transformation.

As Huawei CTO Yue Kun declared, "Future ports must be smart and green."

5G lifelines and digital inclusion

When Haiti’s 2021 earthquake crippled networks, rescue teams struggled to co-ordinate.

Huawei’s solution? 5G backpacks – portable networks deployed during blackouts, creating instant communication grids for first responders.

Beyond emergencies, China’s tech bridges financial gaps. The underbanked – a reality for 30 per cent of Caribbean citizens – use telephone bills as digital wallets.

I watched a vendor use just his phone bill to add money to a digital wallet and then pay via a QR code. No bank account is needed.

Huawei’s AI agent "Emma" takes this further. Emma ordered a cheesy fish sandwich, handling payment authentication and delivery tracking autonomously – a glimpse of frictionless commerce.

The human-AI symbiosis

High above the Dongguan skyline, a technician repaired a wind turbine wearing an AR helmet. As he adjusted circuits, sensors streamed live video to a command centre, where AI analysed torque metrics and flagged misaligned parts in real time. This isn’t just safety – it’s augmented expertise, reducing errors in critical infrastructure.

Similarly, Huawei’s cloud gaming demo – 8K resolution at 60fps with near-zero latency – shows how remote education or telemedicine could thrive in our bandwidth-starved islands.

Why China’s tech leap matters to us

China’s rise from imitator to innovator stems from targeting high-stakes sectors: ports, mines and disaster zones.

Huawei’s mantra, "Solve where failure isn’t an option," has birthed solutions with visceral Caribbean relevance:

· Renewable integration: Tianjin Port generates its own wind/solar power, cutting grid dependence.

· AI governance: Shenzhen uses Huawei’s city-brain to streamline permits, reducing bureaucracy.

· Connectivity leap: By 2030, 88 per cent of Chinese mobile connections will be 5G, boosting GDP by $1.1 trillion. For us, closing the digital divide isn’t luxury, it’s equity.

China’s genius lies not in inventing gadgets, but in reengineering society’s foundations.

As Huawei’s Wang Bin noted, their success blends "top-down planning with grassroots pragmatism."

For the Caribbean, this trip is a down payment on our technological sovereignty.

I have been blown away by how the Chinese are living in their everyday lives. If you head over to my social media platforms right now, you will also get a glimpse at me inside the self-driving cars, exploring all the latest developments of China’s booming new EV market and so much more.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs on building their digital presence and monetising their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or check out the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/YouTube.