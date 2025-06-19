ECA calls for new social contract to build decent workforce

THE Employers' Consultative Association (ECA), in its 2025 Labour Day message, has proposed, “A new social contract for a resilient future: advancing decent work through dialogue.”

In a statement issued on June 18, the ECA said “overlapping disruptions have become the defining feature of our time” and called on all social partners to move beyond a business-as-usual mindset.

“As we observe Labour Day (June 19), the association calls on all social partners to recommit to dialogue and collaboration,” the ECA said, “as we collectively work toward developing a nation that fosters social justice and decent work for all our citizens.”

The ECA said recent years had brought significant global shifts, from transformative technologies and geopolitical instability to climate change and economic pressures. These developments, the association said, threaten both business continuity and workforce stability.

“In the Caribbean, our vulnerabilities are even more acute. These disruptions challenge us to create sustainable solutions that protect both enterprise and employment.”

The ECA said the labour market was increasingly diverse and dynamic. However, while the country's existing labour legislation has served well over the years, there is now a widening gap between those standards and current realities.

The association said that disconnect risked escalating industrial relations tensions, delaying dispute resolution, and undermining public confidence in key institutions, while also creating legal uncertainty around emerging forms of work.

It said tripartite dialogue among government, employers, and workers was a fundamental pillar of sound labour and social governance whilst expressing optimism in recent commitments to revive that approach, notably through the revitalisation of the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) and the modernisation of key labour laws.

“These assurances offer a timely opportunity for government, employers, and workers to co-create policies that support lasting growth through sustainable enterprise development and productivity enhancement.”

The ECA also pointed to goals such as addressing inequalities, improving social protection, and reinforcing institutions of dialogue. The association reaffirmed its dedication to constructive engagement and meaningful social dialogue, grounded in mutual respect and shared responsibility.

“The tides of change are upon us, and we must learn to swim while keeping sight of our national priorities.”

Among the critical issues for dialogue, it identified re-skilling and retooling, skills anticipation, artificial intelligence and automation, climate change and occupational health and safety, remote and hybrid work, formalisation, productive employment, and sustainable wage structures.

“Social justice can only be achieved through systems that enable both employers and workers to succeed. On this Labour Day, let us return to the table, recommit to partnership, and work together toward an economy that leaves no one behind.”

It concluded by extending best wishes to all workers across the nation, urging that this be a moment not just of reflection but of renewed commitment to building a resilient, fair, and prosperous TT.