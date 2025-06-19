Digital literacy – The new life skill

Embracing digital literacy and adopting a global mindset -

ESTHER CALLENDER-GEORGE

In an age driven by artificial intelligence (AI), smart devices and instant information, digital literacy is more than a buzz-term ­– it’s a vital life skill.

It shapes how we navigate daily life, protect our data and adapt to a tech-driven future.

No longer just for the "young," digital literacy is essential for everyone – students, workers, business owners and retirees alike, to use technology safely, critically and ethically.

What is digital literacy?

Simply put, digital literacy is the ability to use technology-based tools (or digital technologies) in a manner that is responsible, safe and ethical.

At minimum, a few elements of being digitally literate include the ability to:

· Understand data privacy and knowing your digital footprint: Being aware of how your data is collected, used, stored and protected. Also, knowing the trail of data you leave behind online.

· Communicate appropriately in digital spaces: Using technology to interact respectfully and thoughtfully, just as you would in person.

· Identify and evaluate the credibility of information encountered in the digital space: Judging whether online content is trustworthy, accurate and unbiased through critical thinking.

· Embracing and adapting to new technologies: Being open and flexible to change and wanting to learn, understand and use new digital tools.

Many resist new digital technologies because they don’t understand them.

Simply put, digital literacy is the modern-day skillset needed for participating fully in society.

Why it matters now, more than ever

One technology, two words – artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is a smart technology that allows computers to simulate thinking or learning in ways that help people do things faster, more efficiently or more intelligently.

The rapid rise of AI is changing how we interact with information. Whether it’s a chatbot writing your resume or an algorithm deciding what you see on social media, AI systems are influencing our decisions and perspectives. And while these technologies bring convenience and innovation, they also demand a new level of awareness from users.

Understanding AI starts with digital literacy

One of the greatest misconceptions about AI is that it’s always accurate or unbiased.

Since AI learns from data – which can be flawed – digital literacy helps users question results and avoid blindly trusting "smart" technology.

Misinformation, deepfakes and manipulation

We’ve seen it in political campaigns, social media feeds and even in our WhatsApp messages.

AI makes it easier now more than ever to spread really convincing misinformation such as:

· Deepfake videos impersonating real people – AI-created fakes that can make it look like real people are saying or doing things they never did, and they’re getting harder to spot.

· AI-generated news articles or photos – news images and articles that can look real but might not be.

· Loops via social media platforms – through content algorithms, you are fed content that shows you the same types of opinions, ideas or news, over and over, while filtering out alternative views.

· Sophisticated cyber-attacks – on the local threat landscape, we’re seeing a rise in attacks against the financial sectors and their customers.

A digitally literate person can:

· Identify trustworthy sources

· Understand how content is personalised for specific purposes

· Recognise misleading or manipulated content

Without these skills, individuals are more vulnerable to scams, propaganda and online fraud.

The future of work requires it

Jobs are changing rapidly. AI is already automating repetitive tasks in law, medicine, journalism and customer service.

The workforce of today and tomorrow will need to collaborate with AI – not compete against it.

Digital literacy supports:

· Remote work and online collaboration – doing your job digitally talking to co-workers, sharing ideas and getting things done through apps and platforms, no matter where you are.

· Data analysis and AI-assisted tools – Helps analyse data faster and smarter whilst improving the decision-making process involving human resources and developing company strategies.

· Career transitions into tech-forward industries – using your skills in a new, technology-driven job, whilst learning how to work with digital tools shaping the future.

Even small businesses benefit. Those who understand digital tools and automation are more agile and resilient.

A local lens

Locally, online usage is high, but true digital literacy is uneven.

Many use social media or messaging apps confidently but struggle with basic online safety, formal digital tools or AI-enabled services.

· As of early 2025, 84.7 per cent of the population (about 1.28 million people) are internet users – an increase from 80 per cent in 2024.

· TT was home to 873 thousand social media user identities in January 2025, equating to 57.8 per cent of the total population.

The success of TT’s digital transformation depends on raising national digital literacy. Without it, citizens can’t access services, businesses can’t thrive and we would not fully benefit from innovation.

Governments are investing in e-learning and digital systems, but it is important to ensure that there is a parallel investment in digital education to provide a level of assurance that no community will be left behind.

In the age of AI, digital literacy is no longer optional, it’s essential – enabling individuals to stay safe, make informed choices, access opportunities and fully engage in society.

Organisations such as the ISACA TT Chapter’s mission is to contribute to the digital literacy, skill and proficiency of our country, using the rich expertise of its membership.