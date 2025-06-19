Chinese contractor ordered to pay subcontractor $.6m

Justice Ricky Rahim -

Contractor China Jiangsu International Corporation T&T Ltd has been ordered by the High Court to pay $774,583.17 plus interest and legal costs to Earth to Move Company Ltd, for unpaid pipeline work at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) in Wallerfield.

In a ruling on June 18, Justice Ricky Rahim upheld Earth to Move's lawsuit against the Chinese contractor.

Rahim ruled China Jiangsu breached its contract with its subcontractor.

Rahim found that the subcontractor, which filed the claim in 2019, had a valid written contract signed on April 10, 2016, to install plumbing and electrical pipelines for the contractor. Although a portion of the contract was paid, 48 invoices remained outstanding.

The original contract was valued at $1.95 million, with the subcontractor later seeking over $8.3 million, including unpaid VAT and late payment charges.

China Jiangsu argued that it was not responsible for all invoices because some were addressed to MEP, a division it claimed was a separate management entity.

It also said that additional works carried out by Earth to Move were not officially approved.

Rahim disagreed. He ruled that MEP was not a separate legal entity, but simply a division of China Jiangsu.

He said there was no legal or corporate evidence to prove MEP existed independently, and the contractor was fully responsible for all payments.

“The defendant and MEP were one and the same,” Justice Rahim said. “The defendant signed the contract, gave instructions and made payments involving both itself and MEP.”

The judge found that the subcontractor did complete some work not listed in the original agreement, but said there was no written approval or signature from the contractor for these additional services. As a result, the court did not award payment for the variation works.

“The contract clearly required any changes to be agreed to in writing by both sides,” Rahim said. “There is no evidence that this was done.”

The court awarded the subcontractor $774,583.17 for the work it did under the original agreement, along with interest at 2.5 per cent per year from December 23, 2019, and ordered the contractor to pay legal costs.

According to the evidence in the case, Earth to Move entered a written contract with China Jiangsu on April 10, 2016, to install seven plumbing and nineteen electrical pipelines at the UTT campus. The agreed contract sum was $1,957,858.70. While the subcontractor delivered the work and received partial payment, including a 15 per cent deposit and value-added tax, 48 invoices remained unpaid.

These invoices carried a two per cent monthly late fee, and by the time of filing, Earth to Move claimed $8.3 million in total owed, including VAT and penalties.

The subcontractor argued that it completed its contractual duties and additionally carried out extra work agreed verbally.

China Jiangsu countered that the verbal extensions were unauthorised.

In deciding the case, Rahim noted that the original contract required any changes to be in writing and signed by both parties. Although Earth to Move produced invoices for extra work, there was no written approval from the contractor.

“The court, therefore, finds that the written contract was not amended as a matter of law so as to provide for the additions and/or variations and that on the evidence there is no reliable evidence of approval of those works.

"The claimant is therefore entitled to an order in relation to the amount owed by the defendant to the claimant as so invoiced and that owing as invoiced to MEP but not for variations and additions.

“The court has scoured the evidence to determine the sums that are invoiced to MEP that are not additions or variations but could find no such clear distinction.

“ In that regard, the submissions of the claimant are not helpful as it has failed to particularise and separate variations/additions, on the one hand, claimed against MEP from the claim against MEP for works under the original written agreement.

“ It was the duty of the claimant to so assist the court but it has not so done. The court must therefore use the best evidence available to it which in this case is the sum admitted by the defendant.”

The case was one of the final cases argued by Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, for China Jiangsu, before he was appointed in April.

Appearing with him were Keith Scotland, SC, and Timothy Alfonso.

Earth to Move was represented by Vanessa Soobrattie.