Bmobile partners with KIND

Proud art winners flanked by bmobile/KIND representatives Chrisal Martin, left, Gregory Farah and Anjanie Ramesar-Soom. -

Four youths received top honours at the Kids In Need of Direction (KIND) annual short story and art competition, a release from partners bmobile said on June 18.

Bmobile has partnered with KIND to honour student storytellers and artists at the annual short story and art competition.

The top secondary school essay went to Ashley Bharath of Holy Faith Convent in Couva. The top primary school essay went to Luke Fridie, from Barataria Anglican.

The prize for best secondary school art went to Ajmal Khan of Couva East Secondary and the prize for best primary school art went to Milania Seedansingh of St Bernadette’s Preparatory School.

KIND, based in Laventille, was established 20 years ago.

The non-profit organisation has dedicated itself to empowering vulnerable children and families through programmes in education, wellness, food security and emotional resilience.

The KIND Mind Initiative (KMI), a programme that operates year-round, offers after-school support, summer camps and mental wellness outreach designed to build both academic skills and emotional strength.

Anjanie Ramesar-Soom, corporate environmental and social responsibility specialist for bmobile, said KIND’s work mirrors bmobile’s commitment to building inclusive and resilient communities.

“Supporting initiatives that encourage children to think, feel and express themselves meaningfully is central to our approach to corporate social responsibility,” she said.

KIND director Gregory Farah said the organisation was founded based on the belief that even the smallest kindness could change a child’s life.

“Seeing this competition flourish and witnessing the talent, heart and insight of today’s youth is deeply humbling,” he said.