AmchamTT president: Economic opportunity a deterrent to crime

Anna Henderson, president of AmchamTT -

NEWLY-elected president of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmchamTT) Anna Henderson highlighted economic opportunity as a powerful deterrent to crime in her inaugural speech at the chamber’s annual general meeting on June 13.

"When people have hope, skills and opportunities we create and sustain a safer and more productive society," she said.

Making note of the high levels of crime and school violence she expressed the chamber’s commitment to working with the government in its fight against crime and criminality.

She also called for greater investment in people.

"(It is) our greatest asset," she said. "AmchamTT believes economic success depends on talent, adaptability and inclusion."

She called for a long-term human capital development plan that bridges education and employment, which would equip people with skills for the evolving economy.

Henderson said there needs to be more work around providing practical skills training for youth, upskilling for workers and incentives for businesses to create opportunities for people.

"We should realise that we are at an intersection with the lack of economic opportunity, an outdated and therefore un-interesting curriculum and an education system that is too rigid and not suited for the world we live in today, far less for the one we will face in five years."

She added that TT needs to double down on digital transformation, identifying digital tools and infrastructure as the foundation of competitiveness and innovation.

"We envision a digital economy with seamless transactions, secure data and flourishing innovation.

Achieving this requires a clear roadmap, strong infrastructure and inclusive digital literacy.

"We welcome the government’s AI development and we are proud of private sector progress."

Henderson said she was encouraged by the early conversations held between AmchamTT and the government.

She said the the transition to a new government was an opportunity to innovate and collaborate.

"Now is not the time for hesitation but instead for bold ideas," she said. "We all have to work together and do our part individually to future-proof our economy and our business.

"At AmchamTT we aren’t wedded to ideology. The events and outcomes of the last fed decades make it clear to us that a mix of polices from the so-called right and so-called left are required to achieve inclusive and sustained growth."

Henderson also spoke out against corruption as she highlighted some of the priorities she will have in her tenure as AmchamTT president.

"With the widespread perception that there is too much fiscal leakage – or to be more blunt, corruption – at all levels, we believe there is much room for efficiency gains by rooting out corruption even before addressing social programmes."

Henderson has over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, organisational leadership and strategic management.

In 2007, as director-sales and marketing, Henderson played a pivotal role in the change management needed to ensure the smooth transitioning of Pereira & Company Ltd from a privately-owned company to a strategic acquisition in the widely known, regional conglomerate, Massy.

In 2009, she was appointed as CEO, guiding the company to double its profitability.

Henderson holds a BA in Marketing from the University of St Mary’s, Minnesota, and has completed leadership courses at the Richard Ivey School in London, Ontario and Leadership Management Institute. She is considered an expert in the areas of technology, strategic leadership and people development.

Henderson has held numerous board positions including chairman for the Massy Share Ownership Plan.