UWI opens after-school child-care programme for staff

From left, humanities and education dean Prof Elizabeth Walcott-Hackshaw, Republic Bank Ltd vice president Karen Yip Chuck, UWI principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, campus registrar Dawn-Marie De Four-Gill, campus bursar Kevin Kalloo along with children of staff to be enrolled in the aftercare programme. - Photo by Mya Quamie

REDEDICATING the university’s former Evening University building, UWI opened its Child Learning and Discovery Facility in an effort to support working parents and foster early childhood development.

Coming at a subsidised cost, Principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine said the facilities will be “cutting-edge,” providing a secure environment for enhanced childcare and high-quality learning for the children of Campus employees, delivered by trained professionals.

“The After School Care Service was born out of a need to look after the well-being of our UWI family,” said Campus Principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine at the facility’s opening on June 13.

She said the initiative was inspired by her staff who often lamented the difficulty that came with balancing work and child care.

“At our first listening sessions, one of the issues I heard was about the stress parents had in rushing out to meet their children and face the traffic before rushing back to work, which would have undoubtedly affected their productivity. As a campus that cares about its employees and their concerns, the after-school centre was one of the initiatives I was especially passionate about.

“These initiatives, therefore, serve as a positive force for social change, enhancing the repair and development of our society.”

She told Newsday the programme would begin with the enrolling of 35 children of UWI staff members.

The project was supported by Republic Bank Ltd (RBL). RBL Group Vice President Karen Yip Chuck said the bank’s support reflected its commitment to supporting early childhood care.

“It has been our privilege to help with the restructuring of this facility and I got my early walk-through because we recognise the transformative effect that early childhood education can have on our little ones.”

Antoine praised RBL’s support calling them an ideal partner in advancing social progress.

“I believe RBL is a prime example of the good that can be accomplished when the private sector gets involved.”

In addition to the after-school care programme, a preschool, open to the public will begin operations in the coming weeks along with an upcoming vacation camp for children aged 4 to 12 running from July 14 to 31. The camp will feature Spanish and French language, music and dance classes.