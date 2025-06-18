US cyclist wants to represent Palestine, will race at Speed Paradise

American cyclist George Qadado trains at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, on June 17, ahead of the Speed Paradise and Carnival of Speed Grand Prix. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

US-BORN cyclist George Qadado isn’t just chasing personal victories on the track, he’s riding for something far more profound: national pride, global unity, and a sense of purpose.

As he prepares to compete at the 2025 Speed Paradise and Carnival of Speed Grand Prix events at the National Cycling Centre in Couva from June 19-21, Qadado’s is racing to get closer to his roots.

In an interview with Newsday on June 17, Qadado, 34, said his parents grew up in Nazareth, northern Israel, and immigrated to the US in the 1980s. He said he could possibly be the only track cyclist of Palestinian descent racing at the elite level worldwide.

There is a Palestinian road cyclist, Mohammed Sulieman, who competes mainly in the eastern hemisphere.

While officially competing under the US flag, Qadado’s heart is firmly set on representing Palestine. He is an endurance cyclist and competes mainly in the omnium, scratch and elimination races. This is his second time in Trinidad and Tobago, having recently participated in the Easter International Grand Prix in April.

On his current plans in TT, Qadado said, “My expectations are to have a good time and get some valuable UCI (International Cycling Union) points. I’m a US rider, but I believe I’m also the only able-bodied Palestinian rider in the world, so I’m trying to eventually represent Palestine in the future.”

For Qadado, each lap, each sprint, and every UCI point earned is part of a larger mission to bring Palestinian representation into the international spotlight.

“The competition in Trinidad is fantastic. I’m really happy with the federation and JLD Cycling Academy for all the events they put on. It brings out the competition I try to set my mark against. I’m always having a good time here at Couva.”

Qadado said the UCI World Championships aren’t part of his plans yet, but he remains focused on climbing the global rankings. His aim is to accumulate enough points and finalise his paperwork so he can ride for Palestine on the world stage – potentially at the Pan Asian Games.

Currently, the only UCI-recognised cycling team from Palestine is the Gaza Sunbirds, a para-cycling team, but they are unable to train or compete due to the devastating conflict in Gaza.

Qadado has been in close contact with them for over two years and has promised to support them once the conflict ends.

“I promised the Sunbirds that I’m hoping to coach them once the genocide and the siege is over. It’s an honour and privilege to be in this position. I’m hoping I’m not the only Palestinian cyclist forever.”

In a June 18 statement, Israel's embassy for Barbados, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom denied a genocide was taking place in Gaza, claiming the Islamic Resistance Movement, also known as Hamas, was "distorting the numbers."

In a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, approximately 1,200 Israelis were killed. The Israel response has seen approximately 50,000 people in Gaza killed, including journalists and United Nations aid workers, and over 100,000 injured.

A UN special committee report in 2024 found Israel was "intentionally causing death, starvation and serious injury, using starvation as a method of war and inflicting collective punishment on the Palestinian population,”

Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Qadado grew up distant from his Palestinian roots. But over the years, and particularly through his connection with the Sunbirds, he connected with his heritage.

“It would mean more than a life purpose to show the world that Palestinians do exist, and that we can definitely unify the world through sport. That’s the slogan for the Gaza Sunbirds—to unify the world through sport and activity, and find peace through that.”

Qadado’s determination to uplift and represent Palestine also comes with a deep sense of responsibility.

“God gives me the legs and I give them the visibility by getting results.”

Qadado draws inspiration from rising talents across the Arab world and hopes to someday build a Palestinian team that can stand on the world stage, shoulder to shoulder with others.

“I’ve been looking for other cyclists of Palestinian heritage to help me represent Palestine. I have not been successful, unfortunately, but I’m still trying. There are definitely up-and-coming riders of Arab heritage, especially from UAE and Egypt.”