TTUTA looking on at Mid-Year Review

TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA) president Martin Lum Kin says the union is paying attention to the presentation of the Mid-Year Review of the Economy in the House of Representatives.

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo presented the review, known as the Finance (Supplementary Appropriation) (Financial Year 2025) Bill, 2025, was debated in the House on June 18.

In a video on June 17, Lum Kim said the union was eagerly anticipating the review.

"TTUTA is cognisant of the economic challenges facing our country at this time."

Lum Kim was optimistic the new UNC government "will place education as a top priority."

He said TTUTA looked forward to "the implementation of the new salaries within the shortest time period, as well as the payment of the arrears arising out of this salary settlement."

Lum Kim was hopeful of payment of salaries to early childhood education teachers and Tobago contract teachers.

The union, he continued, hoped for improvements in infrastructural issues at schools, proper resourcing of the Education Ministry's student resource services division and the upgrade of record keeping and information systems at the ministry.

Lum Kin hoped those and other issues would be addressed before the end of the current financial year.

TTUTA outlined the issues mentioned by Lum Kin and others in a letter dated May 22 to Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath.

The union requested a meeting with Dowlath.

In a letter dated June 18 to Lum Kin, Education Ministry permanent secretary Wilson Henderson Jr made a follow-up to a request which Dowlath made during a June 11 meeting with TTUTA.

He said Dowlath wanted specific data and other information relating to matters contained in TTUTA's May 25 letter to Dowlath.

"We would be grateful if the outstanding documentation could be submitted at your earliest convenience, so that the appropriate personnel at the ministry may review and take the necessary action in a timely manner."