TTMA returns from Guyana with US$3.5m in export orders

Dale Parson, president of TTMA. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association's (TTMA) fourth trade mission for the year to Guyana and Suriname has yielded immediate results as forex earnings of confirmed immediate orders have been assessed to be more than US$3.5 million, with subsequent earnings to follow.

In a release on June 18, TTMA said in addition to the orders there were other successes, such as Maraj Air Conditioning Ltd launching a new showroom and sales outlet in Guyana.

It said other operators were able to diversify sourcing inputs into their manufacturing processes allowing them to have less reliance on traditional markets from outside the region for inputs into manufacturing.

"With extra-regional geopolitical issues evolving daily, having increased regional exports, as well as inter-regional supplies, can only augur well for continuity of business operations, and continued harmonious relations with our Caricom partners, despite any extra-regional supply chain challenges that may arise in the future."

Parson’s company, Kaleidoscope Paints Ltd (KPL), was one of the first entities to secure sales in both Guyana and Suriname.

Another entity was able to secure its first export order to Suriname through the TTMA export action programme.

"The association understands the need to continue to create market opportunities for its members, allowing them to export more, earn their own foreign exchange, produce more and employ more.

"The opportunities that trade missions create are invaluable to the exporter as B2B meetings are created by buyers who have desires to source products and import from TT in an environment that is conducive to trade," the release said.

The trade mission was led by TTMA president Dale Parson, with Eximbank CEO Navin Dookeran, TTMA director Kris Sadal and CEO Ramesh Ramdeen.

Sponsors to the trade mission included Republic Bank Ltd, Ramps Logistics, HJ Stauble, Blue Waters Products Ltd and Maraj Air Conditioning Ltd.

The TTMA’s next trade mission will be to New York, followed by a sourcing trade mission to China in October and to Chile in November.