TKR sign Munro, Hales, Amir, Bravo for 2025 CPL

TRINBAGO Knight Riders have bolstered their batting and bowling for the 2025 season of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.

TKR have gone four years without a title, their longest stretch without success.

The Trinidad and Tobago franchise will look to end that drought with the addition of former player Colin Munro of New Zealand, the leading overseas run scorer in CPL history, who has already lifted the trophy three times with the franchise.

The bowling attack has been improved as well with Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir joining the ranks. Amir has been a staple in the CPL the last few years and a consistent wicket-taker.

Former batting star Darren Bravo has also been included in the squad.

In a major overseas coup, the Knight Riders have signed 2022 ICC T20 World Cup winner Alex Hales of England.

The Trinbago Knight Riders have retained the backbone of their formidable and experienced TT core, with Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, and Sunil Narine all set to return. The addition of T20 powerhouse Andre Russell further boosts their lineup, bringing additional firepower and pedigree.

Trinbago Knight Riders home fixtures:

August 27: TKR vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (7 pm)

August 29: TKR vs Barbados Royals (8 pm)

August 30: TKR vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (7 pm)

September 1: TKR vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (11 am)

September 3: TKR vs St Lucia Kings (7 pm)