Teen, cousin injured in drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting in Glencoe on June 16 near the home of a well-known community figure has left a teenager and his older cousin nursing gunshot wounds.

Around 8.10 pm, the two men, along with four others, were liming at a house near the football field along La Horquette Valley Road.

The men told police they saw a black pick-up truck approaching, and they initially believed it was an unmarked police vehicle.

The van drove past the group, and then did a U-turn further up the street before driving back down.

It then stopped in front of them and a passenger in the back seat on the driver’s side opened the window and began shooting.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old from Point Cumana, Carenage, was hit multiple times in the right upper arm, right back and right foot.

His 28-year-old cousin from Cocorite Terrace, Cocorite, was shot in the right elbow and left shin.

Both men were taken to the St James Medical Complex and later discharged in stable condition.

Police found 21 spent 9mm shell casings and 17 spent 5.56mm shell casings at the scene.

Western Division police are continuing their investigation.

Meanwhile, another teenager is recovering from his wounds after he was stabbed during a fight between two groups of men.

Around 8 pm on June 16, the victim was walking along the Eastern Main Road, St Augustine, with four friends when a group of men approached them.

A fight began and the victim was stabbed multiple times before the group of men ran off in different directions.

The victim was taken to the St Augustine Private Hospital and then to Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, Mt Hope, where doctors said he had a punctured lung.

He remains warded in stable condition.