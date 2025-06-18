Tazmin Brits century powers South Africa to ODI series win over Windies women

West Indies batter Aaliyah Alleyne made 32 runs off 49 balls during the third One Day International, against South Africa, on June 17, 2025, at the 3Ws Oval, Barbados. - File photo

SOUTH AFRICA women wrapped up their three-match One-Day International series against the West Indies in convincing fashion at the 3Ws Oval, Barbados on June 17 when they registered a 166-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method in a rain-affected affair.

Batting first, South Africa were well on their way to posting a huge total and eventually rattled off 278 for six from 45.5 overs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt (75 off 76 balls) and fellow opener Tazmin Brits (101 off 91) set the tone as they put together a brutal 184 for the first wicket. The visitors lost four quick wickets but a handy knock of 34 not out from Marizanne Kapp helped them get to a formidable score.

Leg-spinner Afy Fletcher was easily the pick of the Windies bowlers with three for 53. Initially given a revised total of 298 to chase from 45 overs, the west Indies were then set another another revised score of 288 from 39 overs after more delays. The Windies had a disastrous start to their innings and were reeling at 40 for six in the 16th over as skipper Hayley Matthews (eight), Qiana Joseph (one) and Chinelle Henry (duck) all fell cheaply. Masabata Klaas (four for 25) was the destroyer in chief as she took the scalps of the aforementioned trio, to go along with the wicket of Aaliyah Alleyne.

Jahzara Claxton (43 off 32) and Alleyne (32 off 49) helped the Windies women past the 100-run mark with a 65-run stand for the seventh wicket, but couldn’t stop the inevitable as the hosts were eventually restricted for 121 in the 28th over to give South Africa a comeback win in the series.

The teams will now contest the first of three Twenty/20 matches from 2 pm on June 20 at the 3Ws venue.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN – 278/6 from 45.5 overs (Tazmin Brits 101, Laura Wolvaardt 75, Marizanne Kapp 34 not out; Afy Fletcher 3/53) vs WEST INDIES WOMEN – 121/9 from 27.5 overs (Jahzara Claxton 43, Aaliyah Alleyne 32, Shemaine Campbelle 12; Masabata Klaas 4/25, Annerie Dercksen 2/1). South Africa won by 166 runs via DLS Method.