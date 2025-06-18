Soca Warriors' Tyrese Spicer: We have to believe, trust our ability

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Tyrese Spicer (C) brings the ball upfield between United States defender Alexander Freeman (L) and midfielder Jack McGlynn during the first half of a Concacaf Gold Cup match in San Jose, California, on June 15. - AP PHOTO

TRINIDAD and Tobago men's football team winger Tyrese Spicer says the team must have utmost belief in their abilities and the hard work they have put in if they are to bounce back and advance from the opening round of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

In their group D opener against the US on June 15, the Soca Warriors were given a rude awakening as they were hammered 5-0, with a number of defensive mistakes contributing to a subpar performance.

With their second Gold Cup match versus Haiti on June 19 effectively being a must-win encounter, Toronto FC's Spicer said the team must now show their mettle. The match will kick off from 6.45 pm at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

"We need to be calm. We can't rush and panic. We have the ability, the coaching staff and backroom staff. They're giving us all the information and I think we just need to grasp it with all hands and believe in ourselves because we can do it," Spicer said, via a June 18 video from TT Football Association media. "We have a good team. I think we could go far in this tournament."

Having made his Soca Warriors debut in March in a two-legged Gold Cup playoff against Cuba, the 24-year-old Spicer has made a good impression in his young international career thus far with his energetic and speedy play at the left wing and left wing-back positions.

Instructed by coach Dwight Yorke to play to his strengths and try to take advantage of one-on-one situations, Spicer is hoping he can help his team advance to the business end of the competition. After the humbling loss at the feet of the US, that will be no easy feat for the Soca Warriors, though, as Yorke's charges also have to contend with guest team Saudi Arabia in their final group game on June 22.

"We haven't gone past the group stage yet, but I think the goal for this team is to go past the group stage. It's only step-by-step...we have this," the top pick in the 2024 Major League Soccer SuperDraft said.

"That (Haiti) game, it's an important game but once we go out there with the right mindset, go out there and help each other and play for each other we can handle anything. We will face it together."

At the 2023 Gold Cup, TT placed third in their group behind the US and Jamaica, with another third-placed group finish being their outcome at the 2021 edition.

WARRIORS NEED TO BE ON THE FRONT FOOT

Against the US, the Soca Warriors started with a 5-4-1 system and played in a low defensive block as they tried to keep the opposition at bay. By the end of the first half, Yorke's plans to keep the game tight going into the second half were blown up as the Soca Warriors conceded two goals just before the halftime whistle to go into the break with a three-goal deficit.

Spicer said TT needed to start on the front foot to yield more positive results.

"We set ourselves back by being a little defensive against the US. I think in the second half we showed we could play. We have the ability to play...we have threats on the wings, we have good defenders. I just think we need to be more confident. We have to believe we can beat that team."

With captain and playmaker Kevin Molino trying to rally the troops behind the scenes, Spicer said the Soca Warriors still have something to offer.

"Molino is very courageous and calm. He said 'We have the ability and we just need to believe and show it.'

"The TT people are supporting us. I know we didn't show our best, but we're definitely going to show our best in the next two games against Saudi Arabia and Haiti. Haiti (have) got to watch out because we're coming for them right now."

In their opening match on June 15, Haiti fell 1-0 to the Saudis and will also be looking for three precious points to keep their campaign alive.

For their second game, TT will be bolstered by the return of Spartak Moscow forward Levi Garcia who received special permission to get married on June 15.