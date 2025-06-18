Soca Warriors seek Gold Cup rebound vs Haiti

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Dwight Yorke watches from the sideline during the second half of a Concacaf Gold Cup match against the United States in San Jose, Calif., on June 15. (AP Photo) -

AFTER a “deflating” 5-0 defeat to the USA in their Concacaf Gold Cup opener, TT senior men’s football head coach Dwight Yorke is calling on his squad to show resilience and character when they face Haiti in a crucial Group D clash on June 19, from 6.45 pm (TT time).

With qualification to the knockout round still possible, Yorke emphasised the importance of both performance and result in an arguably do-or-die encounter.

“When you come off a defeat, you’re looking for a response and performance from your players,” Yorke said during the pre-match media session on June 18. “We spoke about it in detail, had some work to be done, and I’m sure the players will be up for it. I’m very confident in them.”

The match pits two teams seeking redemption, as Haiti also lost out 1-0 to tournament guest Saudi Arabia in their opener. However, Yorke believes this test will reveal the true mentality of his squad.

The last time TT met Haiti in the Gold Cup was in 2013 where the latter emerged 2-0 victors. Haiti then notched a 1-0 over the Warriors in 2016 Copa American qualification and then edged them again 4-3 in the Caribbean Cup fifth-place playoff in 2017.

“We know what Haiti is going to bring – aggression, urgency, and a desire to win,” he added. “I expect my players to match that with desire, willingness, and a hunger to perform. This is a good test for us, and one I believe we’re ready for.”

Yorke confirmed the Soca Warriors’ journey to the Gold Cup has been taxing, but a beneficial one, having previously played in the Unity Cup and second round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The team has been on the road for over three weeks, juggling travel, training, and high-performance expectations.

“It’s quite a big demand. Some players have never been in this kind of environment. It’s been challenging for everyone, but these experiences are valuable for our long-term growth. It’s educational and gives players a taste of what it takes to be elite.”

While Yorke remains optimistic, he acknowledged defensive frailties exposed against the USA, particularly in central defence — an area the team has limited depth in.

“It’s an area we’ve suffered in. We only have four defenders available, so rotation is limited. We tried a system we thought could work, but it didn’t quite go as planned. It’s a learning curve.”

Yorke confirmed efforts are underway to bolster the backline ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in September. Though names remain confidential, he assured that scouting is active and reinforcements are on the horizon.

“We’ve already started the process of addressing our defensive issues. There are players we’re tracking — it’s private for now — but we’re doing what’s needed to be ready for World Cup qualifiers. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Despite the heavy loss to the US, Yorke placed heavy emphasis on the team’s psychological recovery. He allowed the players a day off to regroup and has since urged them to reset and respond.

“After a bad result, you’re deflated — we all were. But we’ve dusted ourselves off, re-focused, and now it’s about how we react. Tomorrow (June 19) is that chance. This team is ready to react and bring a positive result to TT. They have a point to prove, not just to the fans, but to themselves.”

TT’s biggest victory over Haiti was a 6-1 win in the 1999 Caribbean Cup, also in Port of Spain.

The Warriors resume their Gold Cup group G campaign against Saudi Arabia on June 22, from 7 pm.