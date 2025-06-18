Singhs in harmony at Chief Sec Charity Golf

Stephon Singh, right, and his son Chad won the Chief Secretary Charity Golf Tournament over the weekend. - Photo courtesy Karibelle Sports

THE father and son pair of Stephon Singh and Chad were crowned champions of the 20th Chief Secretary Charity Golf Tournament which teed off at the Plantations Golf Course, Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, Tobago, on June 14-15.

A tournament statement said the Singhs scored a two-day total of 85 (45, 40) to cop the US$2,000 voucher first prize. The pair finished ahead of national players Clint Alfred and Desrond Ambrose (80) and another father-son team of Larry and Zahir Sookram (79), who completed the top three. Rodney Phillip and Andy Gomez Burke (79), placed fourth.

The Singhs were in third after the first day on 45 with Alfred and Ambrose tied with Dawson Mohip/Ramhit Chairtan (48) for the lead. The Sookrams were in 13th spot after day one.

The teams of Steve Durgadeen/Ramdeen Deosingh (79) and Rafi Mohammad/Shazad Ali (78) were fifth and sixth respectively, while another father-son combination of Samuel Lorenzo and Kent (77), were the highest-placed Tobagonians, in seventh. The Kents had a strong second day after lying outside of the top 20 after the first day's play.

Johanson Singh and Suresh Jagessar (77) rounded off the top eight,

Dr Warren Steele and Williams Shaw were the next best Tobago pair in 11th (77) with Kerville Cowie/Errol Wright (76), the third Tobago team, in 13th.

The top 15 of the 49 teams received prizes. The nearest the pin winners were: (day one) hole 14 – Daniel Boodram, hole seven – Allan Elias; (day two) hole 14 – Samuel Kent, and hole five – Clint Alfred.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine was on hand to present the prizes.

Speaking after the victory, Stephon Singh said he was proud of the achievement.

The Couva resident said he and his son had a better first day. He described the second day as a scramble. He praised the Plantations Golf course in Magdalena, rating it as one of the best in the country.

Proceeds from this tourney go towards assisting the golf academies in Tobago.

Results

1. Stephon Singh/Chad Singh (45, 40) 85

2. Clint Alfred /Desrond Ambrose (48, 32) 80

3. Larry Sookram/Zahir Sookram (41, 38) 79

4. Rodney Phillip/Andy Gomez Burke (41, 38) 79

5. Steve Durgadeen/Ramdeen Deosingh (44, 35) 79

6. Rafi Mohammad/Shazad Ali (39, 39) 78

7. Lorenzo Kent/Samuel Kent (37, 40) 77

8. Johanson Singh/Suresh Jagessar (38, 39) 77

9. Daniel Boodram/Darren Marcelle (39, 38) 77

10. Joel Mahabir/Fabien Lee Foon (42, 35) 77

11. Warren Steele/William Shaw (44, 33) 77

12. Sheriss Rampersad/Ryan Ali (36, 40) 76

13. Kerville Cowie/Errol Wright 76 (37, 39)

14. Kennedy Flemming/Jeffrey Azar (38, 38) 76

15. Kevish Ramnath/Dwayne Ramlal (39, 37) 76

Nearest The Pin

Day One – Hole 14, Daniel Boodram; Hole 7, Allan Elias

Day Two – Hole 14, Samuel Kent; Hole 5, Clint Alfred