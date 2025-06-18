Ready for Speed: Trinidad and Tobago cycling stars to race at local UCI meets

TUNING UP: (From left) TT's Judah Neverson, Njisane Phillip and Makaira Wallace of JLD Cycling Academy at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, June 17. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

Olympic sprint cyclists Nicholas Paul, Njisane Phillip and Kwesi Browne headline a star-studded Trinidad and Tobago team gearing up for consecutive UCI class-one events – Speed Paradise and Carnival of Speed Grand Prix – set to pedal off from June 19-21 at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Speedster Paul confirmed his participation and is expected to line up alongside some of the nation’s top talents as they chase precious UCI points towards Track World Cycling Championship qualification.

Both Paul and Phillip are two-time TT Olympians. Phillip was fourth in men's sprint at the 2012 London Games while Paul finished sixth at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Phillip trained in Couva on June 12 and is optimistic that several local cyclists can accumulate valuable points towards their respective World Championships campaigns.

However, there are 14 other countries and over 70 athletes chasing the same target. Riders from Argentina, Barbados, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Great Britain, India, Israel, Jamaica, Slovakia, Suriname, Sweden, Jamaica, USA and Venezuela are also vying for top honours and coveted UCI points.

Phillip sees both events as a critical stepping stone for TT’s elite and developing riders, and serves as a key platform for athletes seeking ranking points, funding opportunities, and qualification positions ahead of upcoming global competitions.

“This event is a major one for the majority of TT elite and development athletes,” he said. “Big points on the line for our rankings, as well as grants, elite funding, and qualification spots for upcoming races.”

He described both events as a test for riders to see where they’re at right now, what they need to work on, and what they’ve improved on. Beyond its impact on rankings and performance, Phillip believes the Grand Prix offers broader benefits for the local cycling fraternity.

He described the event as “one of the biggest internationals we’ve had over the past couple years,” with the presence of top-tier riders from countries like India and Israel highlighting its growing significance.

“It’s a great event in the region for both sprint and endurance. It’s great for local riders and coaches to see what’s out there and understand what they need to improve on. It’s also valuable for our administration to witness the level of competition and the commitment from other federations who are sending their athletes here to gain points.”

While he underscored the importance of hosting such high-calibre events at home, Phillip also stressed the need for TT athletes to compete abroad more regularly.

“It’s important for us to host this race, but it’s equally critical for us to send our athletes to participate in other races around the world too. They need more experience riding at a higher level.”

Wallace aims for sub-11

Fellow JLD Cycling Academy member Makaira Wallace also has big plans for this year’s speed-filled event.

“My expectations are pretty high. We just finished a pretty big seven-week training block in Canada. This event is important for me to qualify for the World Championships later on this year. I want to at least pop up on the podium once. I’m also looking for a new personal best here in Couva.

"I just want to qualify and be the first female sprinter to attend a World Champs for TT,” she said.

Wallace’s best clocking in the flying lap (sprint qualifying race) is 10.7 seconds at altitude. However, along the Couva track, it’s a bit slower, 11.3 seconds, something she wants to rectify.

“I’ve been working on my match sprint technique with my coach (Phillip). We’ve been doing a lot of reps with that to help me get comfortable in the race simulation or 200m. Just dialing in my flying lap. I’m looking to go sub-11 seconds,” she added.

Additionally, Canadian cyclists Tyler Rorke and Cole Dempster, on their first visit to Trinidad, confirmed their plans to chase UCI points.

Rorke, who competed at the last Olympic Games, said, “I’d love to get some good points. I think it’s a ready good crowd that turned out for riders. I’m a little bit far back on qualifying for Worlds but I’m hoping some good class-ones and class-twos can get me there.”

Dempster, 18, raced at Junior Worlds 2023 and 2024 and is shooting for the next Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I’ve never rode against TT cyclists, but I’m hoping to do well. I’m not high in the ranks but hoping to make some progress. It would be good for my development, especially racing against faster people.”

The one-day Speed Paradise event rides off on June 19 from 2 pm with sprint and keirin races for junior to elite men and women. The two-day Carnival of Speed Grand Prix pedals off from the same time on June 20 and 21 and will feature more sprint and keirin events, alongside several endurance races including omnium, scratch and elimination events.