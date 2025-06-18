Proman begin quest for Corporate futsal title

Proman captain Hade Stuart -

THE highly-anticipated Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup officially kicks off at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena at 9 am, on June 19.

Coinciding with Labour Day, the event promises to deliver a thrilling blend of sporting excellence, corporate camaraderie and community celebration," a media release said.

Organised by the Futsal Association of TT (FATT) in collaboration with AyLi Events, the inaugural league features 12 leading corporate teams divided into two competitive groups. Each team will compete for the coveted Corporate Cup and a prize pool that rewards both team success and individual brilliance.

Group A will feature on the day's opening day with action ending around 6 pm.

Proman, who won a one-day futsal tournament last year, will be vying for another title in their green and white uniforms. Proman feature top talent like the 2024 Golden Boot winner Mesach McIntosh and the 2024 Golden Gloves recipient Rawle Ramsome. Midfielder Ryan Fredericks is also one to watch with female players Simone Amora and Ornella Lewis, and captain Hade Stuart hoping to bring their skills in Proman's title defence.

Central Bank, a losing finalist in the 2024 tournament, are expected to bring style and flair to the competition. Playing in navy blue and black, the team will be led by striker and captain Adrian Millette, a former St Anthony’s College star and multiple Bank League MVP.

The women's players on Central Bank are Akilah Crawford and La-Teesha Joseph, both expected to bring quality to the team.

Central Bank's coach Keston Wright said, "It takes many small things to make one great team."

Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Witco Credit Union, Unipet and the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure PURE division will try to give Proman and Central Bank a run for their money in Group A.

Group B teams will be in action on June 21 at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena, Pleasantville, from 9 am.

Republic Bank, FLOW, Southwest Regional Health Authorities, Prison Service, Caribbean Gas Chemical Ltd and Plipdeco United will battle in Group B for a spot in the next round.

The tournament will continue on June 28 with final group stage matches at Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Tacarigua and on June 29, the champions will be crowned at the same venue.

President of the FATT Geoffrey Edwards underscored the profound impact of this event. “The Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup represents a monumental stride in our efforts to integrate futsal into the mainstream of TT.

"Beyond the thrill of competition, the league is thoughtfully crafted to foster a culture of well-being within workplaces, boost employee engagement and offer professionals a dynamic avenue to connect and collaborate outside their regular office environments," Edwards said.

The champion team will receive $12,000, along with a trophy and medals; while the runner-up will earn $6,000, a trophy and medals.