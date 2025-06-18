New CoP warns parents about school violence: Control your kids or cops will

WELCOME TO THE TOP: Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro receives a baton from Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander as former acting CoP Junior Benjamin looks on at a handover ceremony at the Police Training College, St James, on June 17. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro has a message for parents of wayward children : If you don’t deal with them, the police will.

Guevarro was speaking at the inaugural handing over parade for the Commissioner of Police at the Police Academy, St James, on June 17 when he told parents the country’s future was in their hands.

“The future of our nation does not rest in your child’s school bag. It rests in your hands as the parents, because you need to take control of your children. I have been looking on for the past couple of months and I’ve been seeing several acts of violence engaging the public and media attention about school violence and bullying.

“Under my watch that will never happen. I want to make you a promise here today, if you cannot control your children, we, the TTPS, will confine them.”

He made the statement in response to numerous reports of violence in and around schools over the past few months, including the latest incident at Holy Faith Convent.

A Holy Faith Convent, Couva, student was attacked outside the school's gate by five students of a nearby school on June 10. In a viral video, the five girls could be seen beating the girl in the Holy Faith uniform at the gates of the school compound before dragging her into the road, where they continued their assault (see box.)

On June 5, two days after another school violence incident at South East Port of Spain Secondary School, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said any student who assaulted other students will be expelled, face criminal charges and be forced to enrol in the Military-Led Academic Training programme.

She said, “Going forward we will treat every occurrence of assault or beating as an expellable offence in schools and an arrestable offence to be put before the courts.

“If they can’t train them to properly behave in school, then let them stay home and fight.”

The House of Representatives unanimously passed a motion to approve Guevarro as CoP on June 13. The Police Service Commission promoted the acting Snr Supt to CoP effective June 18, but he was presented with his letter of promotion to the office on June 17.

Guevarro said it was time police officers were seen as role models of society once again, saying they all had choices to make.

“As I speak to my troops today, I would like to tell them there is one thing that nobody could take from you: They could take your life, they could take your car, they could rob you but they can’t take your integrity; you have to give it to them.”

Later, while speaking to the media, he said returning police legitimacy would be his top priority, and he would do so by gaining the confidence and trust of the public.

He said he would speak to his executive and senior officers about his plans, policies, strategies and vision for the TTPS before speaking to the media or the public, and he intended to meet with his executive next week.

“The acumen that the Special Branch would have taught, that is now present so that we could now use that to work with the public on getting the crime situation under control.”

He also thanked the US government, represented at the parade by Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in TT Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz, saying it lent the assistance to the TTPS “in any manner” when it was in need.

In his address, former acting commissioner of police Junior Benjamin said his job was not easy but it was worth the difficulties. He thanked the officers of the TTPS, civilian staff, government leaders, community partners, the media and law abiding citizens who were with him on his journey.

“Leadership is about continuity and vision. It is not about a person, but the mission. And so I am proud to pass this baton to Commissioner of Police Guevarro – a leader of strength, wisdom and commitment. I have every confidence that under his command, the TTPS will rise to its greatest heights.”

He said transition was necessary for growth and development, for new ideas and for a better future, so as he stepped aside, he did so with satisfaction.

Speaking to Newsday after the parade, Benjamin said although he would be stepping aside as commissioner, he would continue to serve the people of TT through the TTPS. He said whenever he and Guevarro spoke, he would support the commissioner as a DCP in whatever area Guevarro decided to place him.

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander commended Benjamin for serving the country with integrity and an unshakable sense of duty.

He said Guevarro entered the office when bold, decisive leadership was needed and made suggestions about some of the issues he should work on.

“Today, I urge you to strengthen the service professionalism, restore public confidence and champion the innovation in policing. We want you to build bridges with the service and between the service and the society you serve.

“Let your tenure be marked with unity in the ranks, modernisation of police approaches, the uptick in the solve rate, a downward trend in reports to the Police Complaints Authority of errant officers and justice in every action.”

He reminded officers they were not just enforcers of the law but guardians of democracy and encouraged them to support their commissioner as the government intended.

After the parade he said the service had a substantive CoP who was supported by his executive and the government which will ensure officers had the best equipment that would last.

“The TTPS is going through some trying times and we must lend that support. We need to have all the resources available to them so they would be able to fight crime in a manner (in which) the public will be able to say, ‘Yes. Changes are being made.’”

As a member of the TTPS, since he was promoted to the position, Guevarro could remain CoP until his retirement.

Students in Convent fight suspended

The Ministry of Education said several students in the Holy Faith Convent incident on June 10 were suspended and counselling services will be provided.

In a release on June 17, the ministry said, “The Ministry reiterates that it views all acts of violence, particularly those involving students, with the utmost seriousness. In close collaboration with the TT Police Service and relevant school authorities, immediate steps have been taken to address the incident.”

It said the matter was investigated and further investigations were being conducted by the Community Police.

The students involved were being “engaged through the appropriate disciplinary channels,” and in keeping with established protocols, so far five students faced suspension, while extended suspensions had been requested.

The ministry also deployed the Student Support Services Division to provide counselling and psychosocial support to the affected students and the wider school community. The ministry believed such action would ensures any emotional or psychological impact was adequately addressed and that steps to prevent a recurrence was taken.

“The Ministry of Education remains committed to fostering a safe and secure environment for all students and continues to work with families, schools and the protective services to uphold this commitment.”