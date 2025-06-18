Man 'confesses' to Savanna's murder

Savanna Dyer. -

Even as a man in a video on social media claimed responsibility for Savanna Dyer’s murder, her family refuses to rush police into making any arrests.

Dyer, 21, was last seen liming at Nari’s on D’Avenue (Nari’s Bar) in Barataria on the night of June 13 with co-workers.

During the night, Dyer posted a video to her WhatsApp status, of her in the back seat of a moving car.

She was last seen getting into a black car near the bar.

Passers-by found her semi-nude body in bushes along Carlsen Field Road at around 6.30 am the next day.

In the video, which surfaced on June 17, the man speaks about Dyer’s murder and blames her for ending his relationship with another woman.

Newsday has not been able to verify the authenticity of the video.

Police have remained mum on the video, its authenticity, and whether the man in question has been arrested.

When Newsday called Dyer’s mother on June 17 to ask if she saw the video or knows the man, she said she was aware of it but was unable to speak and suggested we call back.

Subsequent calls went unanswered, but earlier on Tuesday, she told Newsday she was aware of reports that a man had been arrested and felt some relief that the police were making headway in the investigation.

“I saw something like that on social media. I’m just hoping that it’s the actual people who are responsible.”

Noting an arrest is not the same as a charge or a conviction she added, “The police need to get all the evidence they could find. So I understand and I don’t want to rush them.

“So it is a trying time for us but we want justice for Savanna. So I have to give them time to do their job.”

Meanwhile, Dyer’s family continues to wait for closure as her autopsy will likely not take place until next week.

They cannot bury her until an autopsy determines her cause of death, but Dyer’s mother said officials at the Forensic Science Centre in St James told her it would not be done before the long weekend.

“(The autopsy) wasn’t done today (Tuesday). Probably sometime next week. They said there is a backup of bodies.”