Labour Day cultural show returns to Fyzabad

Kurt Allen. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

AFTER a six-year absence, the Labour Day Cultural show returns to Fyzabad on June 19 as a tribute to the working class and the role the trade union movement has made in securing gains for them over the past 88 years.

Headlining the event will be the soca artiste Neil "Iwer" George, and calypsonians Kurt Allen and Chuck Gordon.

The lineup also includes Squeezy Rankin, Lady Gypsy, Adesh Samaroo, Kevan Calliste, Swappi, Karen Ashe, Makeda Darius.

There will also be cultural performances from African and East Indian dancers as well as the African drummers from Fyzabad.

The band Razor Sharp will be on hand to provide musical accompaniment to the list of artistes slated to perform after the march and rally on the same Labour Day platform at Charlie King Junction.

Entrance is free and the event is scheduled to begin at 3 pm.

The show was organised by the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU), and Stacey Herbert of the Education, Research and Media Relations department said the last time it was held was in 2019 because of the covid19 pandemic.

Treasurer Ozzi Warwick said next year will see the return of important Labour Day activities that the country has grown accustomed to.

“We wanted to kick off this year with the cultural show, but next year will see the reappearance of the School’s Quiz competition, the Rienzi Cycling, Butler Classics and the OWTU calypso competition.”

The theme of this year's Labour Day is Reset: It's Workers Time Now, and a whole day of activities has been planned to commemorate the struggles of workers for better wages and working conditions, beginning with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Apex cemetery grave of the late Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler, from 8 am.

Solidarity greetings from trade union leaders will follow at Avocat Junction, and the fraternity will march, hand in hand, to Charlie King Junction from around 10.30 am. The rally will end at around 1 pm.