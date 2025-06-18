Joshua Alexander bags hat-trick for Coca in Sweet 16 win

Joshua Alexander scored a hat-trick for Coca in the Anthony Wolfe Sweet 16 Football League on June 14. Photo courtesy Sweet 16 Football League -

Versatile flanker Joshua Alexander lit up the Anthony Wolfe Sweet 16 Football League with a hat-trick on June 14 as he helped Coca register a massive 7-0 win over Guaico Tamana Ballers at the Manzanilla recreation ground.

Known for his work rate in the right back position at TT Premier Football League clubs such as Caledonia, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and most recently MIC Central FC Reboot, Alexander shifted his focus to the offensive side of the game as Coca totally demolished the Guaico team.

Mitchell Valentine chipped in with a brace for Coca, with Ronaldo Hernandez and Andre Jordan scoring a goal apiece to complete the rout.

Also on June 14, Seed of Greatness (SOG) Biche were in winners' row when they defeated Ricochea 3-0. Joshua Bishop and Ronaldo Ragoo continued their scoring form after netting on the opening night of action on June 7, with Maurice Billy scoring the other to take SOG to victory.

On June 13, there were a pair of drawn matches as East Side Strikers and Generation Next played to a goalless draw, with Manzan Challengers Rebirth and Eastern County United playing to a 1-1 stalemate in the other encounter. Darnell Ferreira scored for Manzan, with Jesse Chadband finding the net for Eastern County.

Action in the Sweet 16 League will continue on June 19, with Generation Next tackling Guaico from 7 pm and Cool It FC taking on MIC Turf Kings from 9 pm.