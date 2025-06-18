Israel's embassy denies genocide claims

Ambassador Itai Bardov. - Photo courtesy Embassy of Israel (Panama)

ISRAEL’s embassy for Barbados, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom is challenging claims that Israel is engaging in genocide in Palestine.

The embassy was responding to reports of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by the Islamic Resistance Movement, also known as Hamas, which killed 1,200 Israelis.

Reports suggested the attack triggered the ongoing Palestinian genocide, as named by Amnesty International and a UN Special Committee, which so far has seen approximately 50,000 people killed, over 100,000 people injured, and 1.9 million people displaced, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

However, in a statement on June 18, the embassy, based in Panama, and led by Ambassador Itai Bardov, who is also Israel’s ambassador to Panama, said, “The Israeli embassy denies these claims emphasising that the numbers are provided solely by Hamas that is a recognised terrorist organisation that has ruthlessly been ruling Gaza since 2007.

“Hamas is using its own population as human shields and is purposely distorting the numbers and identities of the casualties as part of its strategy. Israel is only focused on attacking Hamas terrorists and has enabled and will continue to provide all of the humanitarian assistance that is needed and more."

The embassy said Israel has allowed high amounts of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

In an interview with Newsday on June 17, Bardov urged foreign nationals, including Trinidadians, in Israel to stay close to emergency shelters amid growing tensions with Iran and the risk of military escalation. Hostilities between Israel and Iran began on June 13.

Bardov admitted that the situation in Israel was “pretty precarious” and advised all foreign nationals to strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. “Once the sirens go off, you must get into a shelter. Most casualties so far were not in safe rooms, didn’t reach them in time, or chose not to go,” he said.

According to Bardov, Israel was communicating to foreigners in multiple languages, using all available media to ensure both citizens and foreigners know how to protect themselves. He explained that shelters are widely available – in homes, hotels, and public areas – and urged anyone in Israel to know the nearest one at all times.

He confirmed that Israel had shut down its main airport, airspace, and ports to civilian traffic, but said the government is helping other countries with evacuations, including through routes via Cyprus and neighbouring countries.

“If you are in Israel and want to leave, contact your government, your consulate, or our embassy in Panama. We are assisting and have already helped thousands,” Bardov said.

Bardov also defended Israel’s recent military actions, calling them a “preemptive strike” aimed at Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure. “We had no choice but to defend ourselves,” he said, noting the daily barrage of ballistic missiles launched at Israel by Iran.

There are said to be some 20 Trinidad and Tobago nationals living in Israel.