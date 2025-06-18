Hilton signs Tobago beachfront resort to Tapestry Collection

A computerised rendering of the proposed Elephant Tree Beach Club and Villas project in Argyle. -

ELEPHANT Tree Beach Club and Villas, a privately owned hotel and villas project by Saints Development Ltd, has been signed by international brand Hilton. It is the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel on the island and will be located on a spectacular beachfront in Argyle.

In a media release on June 17, Hilton announced the signing with the 21-acre beachfront resort which is set to open in 2022. It is expected to boost local experiences and showcase breathtaking natural beauty.

The release said the resort will join a distinguished global lineup of nearly 160 independent Tapestry Collection hotels, each celebrated for its unique, vibrant personality and incorporation of local elements and experiences.

“The signing of Elephant Tree Resort and Villas Tobago, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a significant milestone in our efforts to bring Hilton’s award-winning brands to sought-after destinations across the Caribbean, where we have 49 hotels today, and a pipeline to nearly double our portfolio of hotels and resorts in the region,” said Pablo Maturana, vice president, development, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton.

Maturana said the brand remains committed to collaborating with outstanding owners to strategically align the right brand with the right location at the right time.

“Interest in Tapestry Collection by Hilton, as well as our other lifestyle brands, has grown significantly across the Caribbean and Latin America, where Hilton currently welcomes guests at nearly 40 lifestyle hotels and has plans for more than 30 additional lifestyle properties across the region.”

Speaking with Newsday in 2022 Saints Development Ltd local partner Ted Greig outlined the project, “The construction is going to be developing a world-class resort. We are going to be putting down a 40-room hotel, it's three floors actually, with a clubhouse."

He said the property will include a fitness centre, two restaurants, a spa, a swimming pool, a jetty on the beachfront, "and then we also would have 126 townhouses and villas forming part of the development.”

The idea, he said, was conceptualised by his partner who has been a visitor to Tobago for over 30 years. He said he fell in love with Tobago and that was when the decision was made.

The property is approximately ten minutes from Speyside, 45 minutes from Charlotteville and roughly half an hour from the ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point.

Asked for an update on the project on June 18, Greig said he was unavailable, but promised to speak to Newsday soon.

Brand leader of Tapestry Collection by Hilton Elizabeth Scruggs said: "Introducing Tapestry Collection by Hilton to the beautiful island of Tobago was a natural fit."

Tobago, Scruggs said, is renowned for its rich culture, breathtaking natural landscapes, and warm hospitality.

“Our collection celebrates the individuality of each location, and this resort will truly embody that spirit, offering guests an authentic experience that reflects the vibrant charm and unique character of Tobago."