Happy with what Defence Force doing

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen - GREVIC ALVARADO

THE EDITOR: I am so happy to see the deployment of the Defence Force in flood-stricken areas.

I applaud Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen and her colleagues for their teamwork. While there has been major flooding, the government has controlled and mitigated the consequences.

It started with the clearing of water courses, some of which no one knew about because they had not been attended to as far back as the closure of Caroni (1975) Ltd.

It is so wonderful to see soldiers place children safely in the back of a military truck and then to exams. Not one will disappear, run away or be taken advantage of. This is the safety and security the nation expects from the Defence Force.

I also saw where they were evacuating families and I thank them for the effort. Once they are in town, at the junction, on the road, the nation is in check. As such, I say "strength and powers."

I thank the School Nutrition Programme for its input. This is what the nation deserves in times like this. Not loading pregnant women on the back of a flatbed truck which had to reverse for miles to get her to an ambulance when her water broke.

Can you imagine what could have happened in areas like Chaguanas East where Richie Sookhai was a candidate? I renew the call to fix Biljah Road and the roads in Endeavour Estate.

God really looks out for this nation, yes.

LINDA CAPILDEO

via e-mail