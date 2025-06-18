EMBD board appointed

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ravi Ratiram, left, and Minister in the Ministry Saddam Hosein, right, with new EMBD directors Leester Chariah and Rajendra Seemungal. -

A new Board of Directors has been appointed to the Estate Management and Business Development Company Limited (EMBD).

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries said that on June 17, Ministers Ravi Ratiram and Saddam Hosein presented letters of appointment to the new board members during a brief ceremony.

The newly appointed directors are Rahendra Seemungal, Lester Chariah and Darren Garner, who will receive his appointment letter at a later date.

The ministry said together, the board members, “Bring a strong complement of experience and proficiency across key sectors aligned with the EMBD’s expanding mandate.

“As custodians of the EMBD’s development agenda, the Board will be instrumental in shaping policy, guiding land management initiatives, and advancing sustainable land use practices in support of national food security and socio-economic development.”

The release also quoted Agriculture Minister Ratiram as saying, “The appointment of the new EMBD Board of Directors represents a vital step in advancing the Government’s agenda for sustainable land management and agricultural development. I am confident that this team’s collective expertise and vision will strengthen the EMBD’s capacity to deliver on its mandate and positively impact communities across Trinidad and Tobago.”

The release said the ministers and senior ministry officials engaged the new directors in discussions aimed at enhancing the EMBD’s function in delivering its mandate.

On June 17, the High Court was told that the EMBD was operating without a board of directors.

At a case management hearing before Justice Frank Seepersad, King's Counsel Andrew Hunter, who represents EMBD, said the previous board stepped down on April 28, shortly after the general elections.

Since then, he said, no new board had been appointed.

Hunter admitted, “And that obviously presents some short-term, immediate limitations for our team. We, of course, have standing instructions. We can appear today. But we don't at present have a board to approve documents or to approve additional expenditure, for example, to instruct experts to consider aspects of the various amended defences.

“It's not ideal by any means. Obviously, there will be a specific impact on how this matter proceeds,” he said.

Before the judge is the EMBD’s multi-million dollar cartel claim lawsuit against current Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal, several contractors and former EMBD executives.

The matter has been adjourned to November 24.