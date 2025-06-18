CSO reports dip in inflation

A shopping cart filled with essential food items at a grocery store in Port of Spain. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE inflation rate has dropped to 1.4 per cent for the month of May, according to the Central Statistical Office’s (CSO) consumer price index released by the office for the period May 2024/May 2025 on June 18.

The figures represent a decrease from the previous period, April 2024/April 2025, when the inflation rate was 1.5 per cent.

The all items index, calculated from the prices collected for May 2025 was 125.3, representing a 0.1 per cent increase above the all items index for April.

The index for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased from 152.9 points in April to 153.4 in May 2025, a 0.3 per cent increase.

Increases in the prices of fresh whole chickens, cucumber, pumpkin, table margarine, instant coffee, white flour, oranges, bodi, soya bean oil and full cream milk contributed to the increase.

However, the full impact of these prices was offset by the general decrease in prices of Irish potatoes, fresh Carite, melongene, onions, ochroes, plantains, fresh king fish, garlic, pimento and frozen whole chicken.

Decreases were also noted in the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, which went down by 0.3 per cent, clothing and footwear which went down by 0.1 per cent and health, which went down by 0.1 per cent