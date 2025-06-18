Courts launches furniture gallery at Arima branch

Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj, centre, is flanked by members of the Courts/Unicomer team as they cut the ribbon at Courts furniture gallery opening at its Arima branch on June 13. - Photo courtesy Unicomer

COURTS, a subsidiary of the Unicomer group, has launched a new furniture gallery at its Arima branch.

The company made the announcement in a media release shared on June 18.

"This store expansion marks another significant milestone for the company, enhancing the shopping experience for valued customers in the Arima community," the release said.

The branch was re-opened in May last year at the new Ridgewood Plaza location, but has added a second floor with more than 9,000 square feet of space.

The release said this expansion creates an enhanced and more welcoming space designed to better serve customers.

This expansion precedes the launch of the company’s megaproject for the Courts Megastore branch, earmarked to be completed in the last quarter of this year.

Managing director Shiva Mungal said the company has deepened its investment and expanded its presence to solidify its commitment to Arima.

"This move also reinforces our position as the premier shopping destination for household appliances, furniture and electronics," he said.

Mungal said the company’s goal is to make home solutions more accessible through financial services, as well as positioning itself as a five-star full-service retailer that offers services such as delivery and after-sales support.

Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj pledged his support for the store, lauding the company for its services.

"Courts offers credit options with no deposit necessary," he said. "What more could customers want?"