Carib Brewery cops food safety certification

Carib Brewery's new production line 7. - Photo courtesy Carib Brewery

CARIB Brewery has attained the FSSC 22000 version six certification for food safety, the company said in a media release on June 18.

The certification is a globally recognised Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) standard.

The FSSC 22000 is a food safety certification scheme that provides a framework for managing food safety throughout the supply chain.

The release said achieving the certification is a reflection of the brewery’s commitment to product excellence and consumer safety.

"It is the result of dedicated effort by our cross-functional food safety team, led by the integrated management systems unit, who collaborated to meet the stringent requirements of this updated standard," the release said.

Managing director David Welch said the certification underscores the brewery’s devotion to maintaining global standards at home.

"This certification provides added assurance to our consumers, distributors and international partners that Carib Brewery meets world-class food safety and quality standards. It reinforces the brewery’s role as a trusted supplier in both regional and international markets," he said.

At Ansa McAL’s annual general meeting, chief strategy officer Andre Jeffers revealed that within the company’s 2X agenda, the conglomerate plans to double the number of its breweries in the region.