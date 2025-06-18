Brazilian coconuts to revitalise industry

NEW LEAF FOR COCONUT INDUSTRY: From left, EU ambassador to TT Peter Cavendish, Agriculture Minister Ravi Ratiram, and Cardi executive director Ansari Hosein at a coconut planting ceremony for Brazilian green dwarf coconut trees at the Centeno Experiment Station on June 17. - Gregory Mc Burnie

Coconut farmers are excited to get their hands on a new strain of the fruit being introduced to the country through an international initiative involving several regional bodies and non-governmental organisations.

The European Union, International Trade Centre, Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), Caribbean Forum of ACP States (Cariforum) and Alliances for Action partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries to import 5,000 Brazilian green dwarf coconut seed nuts.

This variety is popular for its high productivity, disease resistance and adaptability to changing climatic conditions.

It is also sought after for its high yield, with each tree producing up to 300 nuts per year, and each nut producing between 400-600 millilitres of water.

It produces nut within two years after planting and produces feasible yields for 15-20 years afterwards.

Farmers were invited to a planting ceremony and best-practices training session at the Centeno Experiment Station on June 17.

During the training, CEO of Cohibra Farms Lailton Barreto explained to farmers the techniques to ensure maximum yield.

These included seed care, nursery management, planting methods, post-planting management and fertilisation methods.

Agriculture minister Ravi Ratiram said the event represents another vital step in the government’s efforts to revitalise an industry farmers say has been decimated by theft and disease.

Ratiram said the coconut sector is not only economically promising, but also culturally iconic.

“The coconut tree evokes images of shade, sustenance, self-reliance and a generally relaxing environment.

“It is embedded into our cultural heritage, traditional medicines, crafts, and even our music and our folklore.

“It represents the spirit of island living resilience, resourceful and ever giving.”

Ratiram said the trees could “sow the seeds of both opportunity and transformation” as it will encourage a resilient, diversified and competitive sector.

“The introduction of this superior genetic stock represents more than just an agronomic upgrade. It signals a strategic investment in our food security, our rural communities and the long term sustainability of the coconut value chain.”

While European Union ambassador to TT Peter Cavendish noted the importance of coconuts to the Caribbean’s culture and life, he also pointed out its effect on the region’s economy.

He reminded regional producers the EU remains a viable export market. “The demand for coconut-based products continues to increase, increasing good export opportunities for producers.

“Do not forget that your country can export to the EU under the Economic Partnership Agreement with no duties and with no tariffs. And that for the Schengen area you can go without any visa.”

He said this was one of many ongoing projects in the region aimed at increasing production capacity and export opportunities.

Cavendish said the efforts, in turn, contribute to food security, increase incomes and raise the standard of living.

Farmers speaking at the forum raised concerns over the South American Palm Weevil which one said was responsible for wiping out 75 per cent of his crop.

The insect introduces a microscopic parasite into the tree that causes Red Ring disease.

Red ring disease, characterised by a reddish ring around the stem of the tree, causes stunted growth, smaller nuts, and ultimately kills the tree.

There is no known cure for red ring disease, and affected trees usually die within a few months of symptoms developing.

Entomologist at the ministry Nadia Ramtahal-Singh explained this will remain a challenge for farmers in TT as it is impossible to create a tree that is “immune” to insects.

She said farmers must avoid creating conditions that would allow the insects to thrive, and immediately cut and burn any infected trees.

Ramtahal-Singh suggested farmers make use of traps for the insects while other ministry officials encouraged them to do soil analysis which is currently offered free at the ministry.