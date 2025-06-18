Addressing hazards of Sahara dust

A view of Port of Spain, blanketed by Sahara dust - File photo

THE EDITOR: Sahara dust has returned to TT, bringing with it a reddish, gritty haze that worsens air quality and exacerbates health issues, especially for those with sinus problems, asthma, or respiratory illnesses.

Residents are being advised to stay indoors, limit outdoor activities, and use masks or air purifiers to reduce exposure. However, 50 years ago such dust was not a concern in TT, indicating a significant change in atmospheric conditions over time.

The increased presence of Sahara dust is largely attributed to natural wind patterns and desertification trends, which are characteristic of certain climatic cycles rather than directly linked to climate change.

While some suggest climate change intensifies weather patterns, attributing Sahara dust solely to global warming oversimplifies the issue. It’s more accurate to recognise that Sahara dust episodes are part of natural atmospheric phenomena that have occurred for centuries but are now more noticeable due to increased industrialisation, urbanisation, and local pollution.

Addressing Sahara dust requires regional co-operation to monitor air quality and develop early warning systems. Public health advisories, planting of dust-absorption vegetation, and efforts to reduce local pollution can help mitigate its effects.

While climate change may influence long-term weather patterns, the current surge in Sahara dust events is primarily a natural phenomenon, worsened by environmental degradation and human activity, not solely climate change. Understanding this helps focus efforts on practical, regional solutions rather than unfounded causes.

Sahara dust, while often seen as a nuisance or health hazard, also brings some ecological benefits, particularly for our forests and plant life. The dust acts as a natural fertiliser, carrying essential nutrients like potassium, phosphorus, and iron from the Sahara Desert. When these particles settle on our soil and vegetation, they replenish nutrients, promoting healthier growth and boosting biodiversity.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail