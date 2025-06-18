A wake-up call in San Jose

National football coach Dwight Yorke

DEREK GHOURALAL

THE TT national football team, affectionately known as the Soca Warriors, suffered yet another humiliating defeat at the hands of the US – this time, a crushing 5-0 loss in its opening Group D match of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

While this is not the first time the US has outclassed TT on the pitch, this most recent collapse should not be brushed aside as just another bad day. Instead, it highlights deep-rooted problems within the team – both tactical and managerial – that continue to go unaddressed.

This wasn’t simply a loss; it was an embarrassment. A team with a proud history and passionate supporters was once again exposed on the international stage for its defensive frailty, poor organisation, and lack of tactical discipline. Most alarmingly, this is becoming a pattern. The US, which also beat TT 6-0 in both the 2023 Gold Cup and in 2019, has now outscored the Soca Warriors 17-1 over their last three tournament meetings. That is not a rivalry – it is a rout.

Let’s start with the basics: the defensive performance was abysmal. From the fourth minute, the US applied pressure, and TT simply could not cope. The first goal came in the 15th minute, following a dreadful defensive error by Alvin Jones. Not only did he lose possession on the edge of the box, but the backline failed to track runners, leaving Malik Tillman unmarked to score.

The second goal was almost a carbon copy – another unforced error by Jones, a poor back pass, and once again Tillman was gifted a tap-in.

It’s one thing to be outplayed by superior opposition, but another entirely to hand goals on a silver platter through basic errors. These are not mistakes you expect from professional players, and certainly not from veterans like Jones and captain Kevin Molino. This lack of concentration and composure under pressure speaks to a broader issue: a lack of accountability and preparedness at the national level.

Goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, playing in his 96th international match at age 40, did what he could to keep the scoreline respectable in the first half. But asking a 40-year-old to continually bail out a porous backline is not a sustainable strategy. Where is the next generation of defenders and goalkeepers? Why are we still relying on the same core of ageing players in high-stakes matches?

The midfield and attack were equally uninspired. Isaiah Lee, starting in the absence of Levi Garcia (excused due to his wedding), was invisible. Molino, once a dynamic playmaker, looked like a shadow of his former self. There was no creativity, no urgency, and very little movement off the ball. The midfield failed to string together meaningful passes or break the US’s rhythm, and the forwards were left to chase shadows.

Tyrese Spicer was one of the few bright spots, creating TT’s only real chance in the 57th minute with a well-placed cross that was ultimately deflected. But isolated moments of promise cannot mask a full hour of ineffectiveness. The substitutes brought on at half-time – Nathaniel James, Dante Sealy, and Andre Raymond – were unable to impact the game, largely because the structure around them was already crumbling.

Let’s not forget that this isn’t just about talent. TT has players with potential. But potential means little without proper coaching, fitness, and tactical clarity. Coach Dwight Yorke, a legend in his own right, must shoulder significant blame for this disaster. The team looked poorly drilled, disorganised, and reactive. His substitutions came too late and did little to change the game. After over a year in charge, Yorke’s side still lacks a clear identity or game plan against elite opposition.

Even more baffling is the absence of serious structural changes after repeated heavy losses to the US. This is not a one-off. TT has been on the receiving end of lopsided defeats for years, and yet the same mistakes continue to occur.

There must be a serious review not only of the coach and players, but also the TTFA’s developmental systems, player scouting, and preparation protocols. How long will fans continue to support a team that shows no signs of learning from its mistakes?

The Soca Warriors now turn their attention to Haiti – a team that, unlike TT, has made strides in recent years and shown tactical maturity. If the TT squad shows up with the same mentality and lack of organisation, another heavy defeat is not just possible – it’s likely.

This isn’t about one match. This is about national pride, professional standards, and the direction of our footballing future. The 5-0 loss to the US should serve as a final wake-up call. Enough is enough. It’s time to stop accepting mediocrity, to demand accountability from those in charge, and to rebuild a team that can once again compete with dignity on the world stage.

If changes are not made – both on the field and behind the scenes – the Soca Warriors risk becoming nothing more than a footnote in the history of Concacaf football.