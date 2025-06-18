33 vie to represent PNM at THA elections

PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis. -

THE PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis said he is buoyed by the interest shown to represent the party at the next Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections. Thirty-three people have put their hands up seeking to contest the elections.

Constitutionally, the THA elections can be held up to 90 days after the assembly’s term ends in December, which means it could happen as late as March 2026.

THA Chief Secretary and leader of the Tobago People’s Party (TPP), Farley Augustine, has said there will be no early polls.

Dennis told Newsday on June 18 “We would be contesting all 15 electoral districts. We have a longstanding tradition of contesting every seat in every election in TT.”

Dennis said nominations have officially been closed in all electoral districts.

“I feel hopeful and elated that so many persons have put forward themselves to contest the 15 electoral districts on behalf of the party,”

These nominations, he said, will be reviewed by the party groups in the respective electoral districts, adding that those nominated by at least one party group will progress to the screening committee, which will make the final decision on candidacy.

The PNM, he said, is looking for “leaders with integrity, vision, and heart.”

Screening, he said, begins on June 25 at the John Dial Multipurpose Facility for 11 districts. A date for the screening of the other four districts will be announced subsequently.

In the December 6, 2021 elections, the party lost its 20-year stronghold of the assembly after its 14-1 defeat against the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP). An internal feud in the PDP saw 13 electoral representatives form their own party, the TPP.

Questioned about that defeat and the measures used to address it, Dennis declined comment.

However, he had this advice to the Tobago population: “Be vigilant, pay attention to what is happening in the island as it relates to our development and judge all of us; judge the PNM and judge the TPP, and make the best decision possible in their best interest and in the interest of all Tobagonians.”