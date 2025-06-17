Woman power by PM Kamla

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the Prime Minister and her UNC government on her overwhelming landslide victory at the last general election and the most devastating and humiliating defeat of the PNM.

It is in times like this “when the rubber hits the road” that challenges surface – opposition, criticism, rejection, wanton disrespect and aggression from our neighbours to test her charisma and political material. Her intended use of “deadly force” reminds us of “attack with full force” in the 1990 attempted coup.

It is also in this circumstance that she and her experienced government ministers need our support, encouragement and prayers to “stand her ground.” It is high time that she demonstrates woman power, exceptional leadership qualities and fortitude to deliver TT from racial discrimination, crime, corruption, reckless squandermania of taxpayers' money, the neglect of the least vulnerable, and return to our beautiful rainbow republic.

Ride on, queen Kamla, and remember that “no weapon that is formed against you shall prosper, and every tongue that rises up against you in judgement, thou shall condemn.”

Please ignore your critics who claim you are performing “madness” when they themselves are the quintessence of “madness.”

DR GABRIEL HENDERSON

via e-mail