US donates $207,000 in medical supplies

US Embassy deputy chief of mission Charlie Franta and Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe at the donation of medical supplies to the Health Ministry. -

A donation of US$207,000 in medical supplies by the US government has been given to the Health Ministry. The donation included 13 hospital mobile beds, 1,000 bedsheets and essential supplementary medical supplies.

A media release from the ministry on June 17 said the contribution is part of the US government’s ongoing commitment to supporting TT’s healthcare system. The donation will help replenish critical inventory in emergency and surgical wards.

This donation was facilitated through the United States Southern Command’s (Southcom) Humanitarian Assistance Programme.

US embassy deputy chief of mission Charlie Franta said, “This donation is another example of the US’ commitment to TT and underscores our strong bilateral ties. Last December, the US provided disaster relief equipment and supplies valued at US$100,000 to several agencies in TT. These donations are part of a larger Southcom humanitarian assistance program that has seen more than US$10 million in support provided to TT over the past decade.”

Receiving the donation at the ministry’s headquarters in Port of Spain on June 17, Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe said, “Today’s donation reaffirms that healthcare is a shared responsibility that transcends borders. It represents not only the responsiveness of our partners to the expressed needs of our hospitals but also the spirit of cooperation that defines our bilateral relationship.

“With increasing demands on our public health system, these resources will go a long way in boosting our operational capacity and improving patient outcomes.”

Bodoe thanked the US government for the donation and said the supplies will be distributed to the Port of Spain and San Fernando general hospitals.