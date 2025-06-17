Tribute to Storytellers closes folklore festival in fine style

Rubadiri Victor presents a token to the creator of Santana, Roger Alexis. - Photos courtesy Rubadiri Victor

The Tribute to the Storytellers event, held at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook on June 5 was an emotional ceremony.

In his opening remarks, host Rubadiri Victor took patrons through the history of storytelling globally to the present day – spotlighting the resistance to slavery, indentureship, and colonialism that has fuelled Caribbean cultural traditions.

The audience heard live, video, and audio-recorded tributes to the honorees from friends, family, and scholars. The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the gifts to the two elder storytellers – two beautiful portraits of them done by digital artist Randall Wattley.

Paul Keens-Douglas and Theodora "Auntie Thea" Ulerie were honoured alongside the late legendary rapso elder Brother Book, and two younger storytellers, Roger Alexis of ‘Santana’ fame, and comedian Ro’Dey (Rodell Cumberbatch).

This concluded the event section of the two-month long Season of Anansi Folklore Festival which included events such as a National Bookstore Reading Tour; the three-week international multi-media exhibition The Black Infinite: The Rise of Afro-Futurism at IMAX Port of Spain; the 10th anniversary re-staging of Wire Bend Folklore Theatre’s most popular play, Anansi and the Ten Dragons, at Queen’s Hall; and the annual National School Storytelling Tour where Rubadiri performed his Anansi stories to thousands of primary and secondary school students.

Keens-Douglas is a pioneer in the development of the oral traditions and the use of the vernacular as a literary form. He has, to his credit, nine books, 15 albums, three videos, 16 CDs and two DVDs. Auntie Thea Storyteller 868 has kept West African and Caribbean storytelling traditions alive for decades and has toured extensively in schools and communities locally and internationally, while conducting workshops with children and young adults.

The duo delivered riveting performances that drew wild applause. Keens-Douglas performed his infectious Pan Rap, and Auntie Thea performed the ancient Ashanti story of the origin of Anansi folk tales, entitled Anansi and the Sky God.

The audience was also entertained by the tales of Roger Alexis and his team of collaborators from the irreverent puppet series, Santana. Alexis reflected on the origins of Santana, a "ratch" late homework assignment at university that proved to be so popular with fellow students that he and his team continued to do more and more.

The audience also heard about the dutiful community work of Brother Book in East Port of Spain, where he served as secretary of the John John and Environs Improvement Organisation, was a member of the East Port of Spain Cultural Alliance, and president and public relations officer of the St Joseph Road Youth Movement. He was fondly remembered for his Rapso poems Message to the Young Intellectual and The Little Boy from the Shack.

Ro’Dey, who could not be present, was honoured for his pioneering work in translating stage comedic routines into brilliant filmed sketch comedy, many times playing all the characters himself.

The annual Season of Anansi Folklore Festival is a celebration of Trinbagonian and global storytelling. To book Anansi storytelling performances for your school, call 868-797-0949. For more information about the Season of Anansi Folklore Festival visit https://www.seasonofanansi.com/