Tickets on sale for TKR home matches
TICKETS are on sale for all Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) home fixtures in the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Knight Riders are set to take the field at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from August 27 to September 3.
All TKR's home matches will be held at the Tarouba venue.
In a media release on June 17, CPL said it "promises to be a thrilling week of world-class T20 cricket on home turf."
It urged TKR fans to secure their spot by visiting www.cplt20.com.
Ticket prices start at US$28.
Trinbago Knight Riders home fixtures:.
- August 27: TKR vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (7 pm)
- August 29: TKR vs Barbados Royals (8 pm)
- August 30: TKR vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (7 pm)
- September 1: TKR vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (11 am)
- September 3: TKR vs St Lucia Kings (7 pm)
