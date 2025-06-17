Tickets on sale for TKR home matches

Trinbago Knight Riders fans at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba in 2024. - File photo

TICKETS are on sale for all Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) home fixtures in the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Knight Riders are set to take the field at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from August 27 to September 3.

All TKR's home matches will be held at the Tarouba venue.

In a media release on June 17, CPL said it "promises to be a thrilling week of world-class T20 cricket on home turf."

It urged TKR fans to secure their spot by visiting www.cplt20.com.

Ticket prices start at US$28.

Trinbago Knight Riders home fixtures:.