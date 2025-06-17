Secondary school girl kidnapped, raped in Port of Spain

The main entrance to the Port of Spain General Hospital. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A 13-year-old student of a secondary school in Port of Spain was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted after attending a function at the school on June 13.

A police report says the girl was leaving the washroom at her school around 6.45 pm when a man with a gun approached her and asked her to walk with him.

She was then guided outside the building and to a dark-coloured car which was parked on the street nearby.

The girl was then tied up and driven to an unknown area in Belmont where she was sexually assaulted.

After the assault, the suspect drove her to the Queens Park Savannah and left her there. She collapsed near the Grand Stand where passers-by saw her and called an ambulance. She was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where she was medically examined.

The report also said at some point the suspect, described as a fair-skinned man of African descent, gave her a white pill and some water.

Head of the Port of Spain Division, Raymond Thom, confirmed the report was made and that the police were investigating the matter.