PSC promotes Guevarro CoP before inaugural parade

THE Police Service Commission presented a letter of promotion to office to new Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro, said a statement from the commission on June 17. He will take office on June 18. Last Friday, the House of Representatives unanimously approved Guevarro to the post, which has been held by acting commissioner Junior Benjamin who himself assumed the position after the suspension and reinstatement of former CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher who then reached retirement age.

Guevarro got the letter ahead of an inaugural handover parade to commemorate his appointment at the Police Academy, St James, on the afternoon of June 17.

The statement said the commissioner had advertised the job in line with section 123 (3) and (4) of the TT Constitution.

On April 12 the commission advertised the office of CoP in line with Legal Notice No 277 of 2021 – The Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) (No 2) Order, 2021 – as amended by Legal Notice No. 278 of 2021 – The Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) (No. 2) (Amendment) Order, 2021 made pursuant under the Constitution.

"The office of commissioner of police was advertised with the aim of conducting a recruitment and selection process in accordance with procedural guidelines as outlined in the applicable law currently enacted and governing the process for compiling the list of nominees to comprise an order-of-merit list for the office of Commissioner of Police."

The commission concluded its recruitment and selection process and in line with the legislation submitted its nomination to the president for the relevant notifications to the House of Representatives. Appointments by the commission shall only be made after approval from the House of Representatives under section 123(5) of the Constitution. "On June 13, the House approved the nomination of Mr Allister Guevarro as Commissioner of Police," the statement said.

After the House's approval, the commission exercised its constitutional responsibility and promoted Guevarro, an acting senior superintendent, to the office of CoP, with effect from June 18.

"The commission today (June 17) presented Mr Guevarro with his letter of promotion to the office.

"The commission congratulates Mr Guevarro on his promotion to the office of commissioner of police."