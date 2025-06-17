Princes Town mason held for 5 road traffic offences

- File photo

A 25-year-old mason from Petite Café in Princes Town was held for five offences in a joint anti-crime and road traffic exercise by regular and municipal police.

The suspect was held for allegedly driving without a driver’s permit and insurance certificate.

He was also accused of driving dangerously, failing to wear a seat belt as well as failing to comply with police instructions.

The exercise took place in the Moruga police district between 2 pm and 6.30 pm on June 16.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Kissoonlal, ASP Bandhan and acting Insp Ragbir of the Southern Division, as well as Supt Guzman from Princes Town municipal police station, co-ordinated the exercise.

Sgt Charles, acting Sgt Charles and W/Cpl Hepburn led the exercise, which included officers from the Moruga police station in Grand Chemin, St Mary’s police post and Sgt Ali and W/Cpl Hosein of the municipal station.

The officers searched several drug blocks, however no illegal items were found.

Apart from the arrest, the officers issued four fixed penalty tickets for offences and completed ten stop and search forms.