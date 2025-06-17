Police: Incident at east primary school greatly exaggerated

POLICE are denying details of claims made in a report circulating on social media which say that a man entered an east primary school on June 2 under the pretence of being a substitute teacher and subsequently locked himself in a classroom as he solicited inappropriate acts from students.

The report also claims the man assaulted a teacher by pushing her to the ground before he escaped.

Police say that report is greatly exaggerated.

Contacted by Newsday on June 17, Snr Supt Sherma Maynard-Wilson of the police's North Eastern Division said, “That (the report) is not correct. There was somebody who was allowed to be on the compound but then they verified that the person did not have permission to be on the compound.

“By the time police officers got there, the person was no longer on the compound.”

She said there was no report relating to any improper behaviour towards children or the assault of a teacher.

She said the police were only called to respond to a report of a person's unauthorised presence at the school.