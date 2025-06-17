Point Fortin residents nab 2 robbery suspects

- File photo

RESIDENTS of Salazar Trace in Point Fortin came to the rescue of their neighbour over the weekend after he told them that he had just been robbed.

Their quick response led to the arrest of two male suspects, who were later handed over to police.

A police statement on June 17 confirmed that the suspects, both 24, are from Fyzabad.

The police said the drama unfolded at 3.10 am on June 14 when the victim allegedly saw two men take a chainsaw from under his house.

He called out to his neighbours for help, and immediately, several of them chased the suspects, who ran off into some nearby bushes.

The residents later found the two men and handed them over to Point Fortin police.

Meanwhile, a man from Rock River in Moruga man appeared before a Princes Town Magistrate last week, charged with the possession of a gun and ammunition.

Magistrate Lisa Singh-Phillip granted the accused, Zackarie “Smallie” Sharpe, $200,000 bail with surety on June 11 and adjourned the case to July 7.