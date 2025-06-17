Paria pays out $8.4m to attorneys in diving tragedy

PARIA'S COUNSEL: Attorneys Jason Mootoo, left, and Gilbert Peterson, SC, who are among five attorneys retained by Paria Fuel Trading Ltd in the Commission of Enquiry into the 2022 diving tragedy. - File photo

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd has revealed it paid over $8.4 million in legal fees for representation at the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the 2022 diving tragedy, but continues to withhold the exact fees paid to each lawyer involved.

In a letter dated June 10, attorneys from the law firm Johnson, Camacho & Singh (JCS) wrote to Freedom Law, the firm representing former Petrotrin employee Anthony Dopson. Dopson filed a freedom of information (FOI) request in January asking for a breakdown of legal fees paid by Paria during the 2023 enquiry into the February 25, 2022, incident, in which five LMCS divers died after being trapped in a pipeline at Pointe-a-Pierre. One survived the ordeal.

In response, JCS provided six redacted cover letters and invoices totalling $8,439,492.70. The documents listed the names of the attorneys who represented Paria ­– Gilbert Peterson SC, Jason Mootoo SC, Gretel Baird, Thane Pierre, and Sebastian Peterson ­– but did not indicate how much each was paid. According to the letters, Peterson, as lead counsel, received the full payments and was responsible for distributing fees among the team. On February 6, JCS attorney Kendell Alexander said the company had already responded to similar FOI requests in the past.

He argued that releasing individual fee amounts could pose a security risk as attorneys were being targeted by criminals. “In light of the present socio-economic climate in Trinidad and Tobago, in which attorneys-at-law are being targeted by criminal elements, it is our client’s position that it would be an unreasonable disclosure of personal information to provide documents disclosing the names of each attorney-at-law on Paria’s commission of enquiry team and the total fees paid to them.

“Should this information be made public, as previous disclosures were, these attorneys-at-law may find themselves being targeted.”

Alexander said that while Paria recognised its obligations under the FOI Act, it believed that the safety of the lawyers outweighed the public’s right to know the exact breakdown of fees. He said Paria would not provide further disclosure unless Dopson agreed not to publish the information.

However, in a response, the next day, Freedom Law attorney Aasha Ramlal criticised Paria’s refusal, calling it “arbitrary and irrational.” She warned that legal action could follow.

Ramlal argued that the public had a right to know how taxpayers' money is being spent and described Paria’s position as contrary to principles of transparency and accountability. She said legal fees paid with public funds do not fall under the category of "personal information" under the FOI Act.

Ramlal also dismissed the company’s safety concerns as speculative, pointing out that the salaries of public officials, including the Prime Minister and judges, are already public knowledge. She added that previous governments have disclosed legal fees paid to attorneys without issue and said Paria could have offered redacted copies if it was concerned about privacy.

“Paria’s position does not hold up under scrutiny and is open to legal challenge,” Ramlal said. She insisted that the public deserves to know whether legal fees were reasonable and justified, especially given TT’s financial challenges. Ramlal said full disclosure would help build public trust, show whether taxpayers are getting value for money, and prevent any suspicion of waste or corruption. British King’s Counsel Jerome Lynch chaired the CoE along with sub-sea specialist Gregory Wilson at $15.68 million. The commissioners and the commission’s legal team received $10,790,000, the final report laid in Parliament said.

On May 23, at a post-cabinet press briefing, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar made it clear that people doing business with the government must expect public scrutiny. She was addressing the government rental issue but also criticised lawyers who received government briefs under the former People’s National Movement (PNM) administration but did not want their names or fees made public.

“I’m coming for those ‘eat ah food’ lawyers soon. You’ll be shocked by the amount of money being spent, but we can’t even get a name? You can’t hide behind privacy,” she added. Persad-Bissessar’s government has not yet announced a new board of directors for Paria. On February 25, 2022, five divers from Land and Marine Contracting Services Limited (LMCS) ­– Christopher Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry, and Kazim Ali Jr ­– were pulled into a 30-inch pipeline while working at Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility. Boodram was the only one who managed to escape. The other four died.

After criticism from the public, the then-cabinet replaced an initial investigative team with a CoE, which delivered its findings last year. The CoE made several recommendations, including possible charges under the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act. It also advised that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Roger Gaspard SC, consider filing manslaughter charges against Paria for gross negligence.

In July last year, the DPP wrote to then-police commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher asking for an investigation to see if criminal charges could be brought. At the time, Paria claimed that LMCS and the families’ lawyers were delaying compensation. But attorney Prakash Ramadhar, who represents Kurban and Henry’s families, denied this and called on Paria to pay each family $5 million.

LMCS’s lawyers also responded, saying legal action should be directed at Paria. They denied responsibility and said even if LMCS was partly at fault for the accident, Paria’s actions after the incident made it solely responsible. LMCS admitted it owed money to the divers’ families and Boodram under the Workmen’s Compensation Act, but said it could not pay until its insurance claim was settled. The company said it had filed a claim soon after the tragedy but received no response and had to take legal action.

Meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) laid 15 charges under the OSH Act against Paria, LMCS, Paria's general manager Mushtaq Mohammed, terminal operations manager Collin Piper, and LMCS director Kazim Ali Sr, whose son was one of the victims. In April, former prime minister Stuart Young announced that the cabinet had approved a one-time payment of $1 million to each diver’s family. He said this payment did not mean the state accepted legal responsibility, but it was a step to ease the families’ suffering while the insurers for Paria and LMCS argued over liability. At the swearing-in of her cabinet, Persad-Bissessar and new Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, said they would investigate whether the former government followed through on these payments. At a subsequent post-cabinet briefing, while promising support for the affected families, the Prime Minister admitted the issue of compensation was a complex legal matter that could take time.

“We’re looking at it to see how best we can do it, but there’s a bit of a complication which I’d need further advice on from the lawyers for the state, which represents taxpayers,” she said.“I don’t want to run out there without having sufficient knowledge, legal and otherwise, on how best to proceed,” she said, adding government was looking at having the parties come together before a judicial officer to see if a judicial settlement could be arrived at for the families.