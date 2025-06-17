OWTU official – There will be fire on Labour Day

FIERY DEBUT: Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities and MP for La Brea Clyde Elder, gave a fiery maiden contribution during debate in the House of Representatives on the TT Revenue Authority (Repeal) Bill last Friday. Elder is expected to participate in Labour Day observances on Thursday. - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

EVEN as the UNC was supported by the major players in the labour movement en route to its resounding victory over the PNM in the April 28 general elections, the nation can still expect a lot of fire during Labour Day observations on June 19 at Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad.

The fire was promised by education and research officer and treasurer of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Ozzi Warwick in an interview with Newsday on June 15,

Now that the party which the labour movement supports is in government, Warwick was asked if the platform speeches or placard inscriptions on Thursday would be insipid.

“I would not say that because we are not going to forget the last ten years and neither do we intend for the country to forget.

“There will still be that fire. We have statements to make concerning the attack on trade unions and the attempt to destroy it. We cannot forget that or let it go just like that.

“Let us be clear, they (the former PNM government) attacked one of the most critical social institutions in this country. The institution that has ensured benefits that everybody enjoy and sometimes take for granted.

“That is what they went after, and for us, that was a very serious crime and therefore it would not be a tame labour day. Quite the contrary," Warwick said.

Contacted for comment, former trade unionist with the Communications Worker Union (CWU), Clyde Elder said he anticipates that his presence in Fyzabad on Thursday, “will be welcomed with love, appreciation and a feeling of vindication by all workers, given what workers experienced over the last almost ten years under the PNM.”

Both Elder and another former trade union stalwart Ernesto Kesar won the PNM-stronghold seats of La Brea and Pt Fortin, respectively, in the general elections. They are ministers in the Public Utilities and Energy ministries respectively. Former PSA president Leroy Baptiste was appointed a Government Senator and also Labour Minister.

On the entry of key trade union movement leaders into the corridors of electoral and political power, Warwick said, “These developments mark a remarkable achievement, so June 19 will be a celebration of that achievement.”

The theme for this year's Labour Day observances is, Reset: It is workers' Time Now, and Warwick said this theme is an indication of what the atmosphere on Thursday would like be in Fyzabad.

Baptiste, who is currently overseas attending an ILO (International Labour Organisation) convention, will be absent. Elder and Kesar are expected to be part of the celebration, alongside other government ministers who have been part of the Labour Day landscape over the years, including energy and health ministers Dr Roodal Moonilal and Dr Lackram Bodoe.

There is speculation that the prime minister may make an appearance, but Warwick would not confirm this.

The last time Persad-Bissessar appeared on a Labour platform in Fyzabad was to sign the Fyzabad Accord prior to the 2010 general election, which the UNC-led People's Partnership won.

In the past, unions have taken the stance of not allowing politicians on its Labour Day platform, but Warwick clarified, “It is not that we are against politicians mounting the platform. That day belongs to labour, to the trade union movement and we like to maintain tradition.”

He recalled that while in the past, civil society groups and even the Fyzabad business chamber would have addressed workers from its platform, in general, it remains a trade union platform.

“The labour movement has shown once again that it is strong, relevant and influential to the political landscape of TT. If there was any doubt in anyone’s mind, April 28 has shown them differently.”

The day would begin with a wreath laying at the grave of the father of the trade union movement, Tubal Uriah "Buzz" Butler at 8 am.

A gathering will follow at Avocat Junction where labour leaders will make statements, culminating in a march to Charlie King Junction around 10.30 am, where OWTU president general and head of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) Ancel Roget will speak.

Warwick said a decision regarding the list of speakers at Charlie King Junction will be finalised at JTUM's leadership council meeting scheduled for June 16.

“The main platform speech should last for about an hour to be followed by a cultural show,” Warwick said.