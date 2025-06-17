Overcoming greatest challenge

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Approximately one and a half months after securing victory in the general election, the most pressing challenge facing the newly elected Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led administration is the urgent task of addressing the widespread issues neglected by the former PNM government.

Despite the staggering $600 billion expended over the past decade, the performance of most public service institutions has been dismal. The basic needs of the population – such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and public safety – have remained largely unmet.

Instead, the previous administration appeared to prioritise superficial and non-essential development projects, many of which served to benefit a small circle of loyalists rather than the broader national interest.

Arguably, the most notable achievement of the PNM government during its tenure was the persistent narrative of corruption it cultivated around the PP government. However, despite billions spent on legal fees and investigations there has yet to be a single conviction of any UNC MP for corruption-related offences.

One of the most telling examples of misaligned priorities is the lavish restoration of Balisier House. Claimed to have been funded through raffles and cake sales, this project starkly contrasts with the mismanagement of the country’s vast financial resources.

One can only imagine the transformative impact $600 billion could have had if directed toward nation-building initiatives with the same enthusiasm and dedication as was shown in maintaining the PNM headquarters.

Now more than ever the people of TT must rally behind the current administration as it embarks on the difficult journey of national recovery. At the same time, we must remain vigilant and actively engaged, holding our leaders accountable to ensure that past mistakes are not repeated.

With unity, transparency, and persistent civic oversight, there lies an opportunity to truly fix TT – once and for all.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail