Ministers, fix this non-compliance

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Defence Minister Wayne Sturge and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander.

On behalf of the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC), I write to express serious concern regarding the Ministry of National Security’s status as a fully non-compliant public body under the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, 2015, as highlighted in the latest annual report from the Office of Procurement Regulation (ref: https://oprtt.org/annual-report-fy-2023) for the financial year 2023/2024.

As the ministers recently given the responsibility of ensuring the functions previously held by National Security, I’m sure you will agree that it is alarming that the entity tasked with upholding the law is itself in breach of crucial procurement legislation.

This non-compliance undermines public trust, exposes your ministries to reputational and legal risk, and contradicts the principles of transparency and accountability that the act was designed to enforce.

We urge you to take immediate steps to ensure full compliance with all procurement reporting and regulatory requirement; engage directly with the Office of Procurement Regulation to address outstanding issues, and to publicly communicate your ministries’ progress to restore confidence even as you struggle to deal with escalating crime itself.

We look forward to your urgent attention to this matter.

FAZIR KHAN

president, JCC